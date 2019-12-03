Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019: The best deals right now

Best Buy's Cyber Monday festivities are still going strong, with sales on Apple products, cameras, and more. The retailer's discounting everything and the kitchen sink (or, more literally, gas ranges and washers).
Best Buy is our go-to store for many tech items. Year-round, it offers excellent Apple deals and 4K TV sales. In fact, one of our favorite Best Buy Cyber Monday deals right now bundles a free Echo Dot with any Fire TV purchase. Surprisingly, this is a deal that Amazon itself isn't offering.
Best Buy even has a few stand-out gaming deals, such as a $349 Xbox One X console bundle that includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and a $299 Nintendo Switch Bundle that packs a free copy of Starlink: Battle for Atlas (featuring Nintendo's Star Fox).
What other deals should you be checking out at Best Buy? The entire Tom's Guide editorial staff is on 24/7 picking out the best sales and discounts in Best Buy's deal-a-thon. Here are the ones we think are worth your time and money.
Top 5 best Best Buy Cyber Monday deals right now
- Buy a Fire TV: get a free Echo Dot @ Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4: up to $100 off @ Best Buy
- August Smart Lock Pro was $279 now $119
- New Nintendo Switch with Starlink: Battle for Atlas: $299 @ Best Buy
- MyBest Buy exclusive deals: 20% off iPhone cases
Laptop and Tablet Deals
MacBook Pro 15" (512GB): was $2,799 now $2,399
The 15-inch MacBook Pro isn't dead yet! This fully-loaded 15-inch Mac is equipped with Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Originally $2,799, this deal drops the price of this excellent laptop by a whopping $400. View Deal
MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
The MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop packs a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H GPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and 1TB SSD. Best Buy currently has it on sale for $500 off, which is an amazing price for this config.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 w/ $50 GC: was $649 now $549
With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, and speedy performance, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets around. Save $100 on this top tier tablet at Best Buy and get a $50 Best Buy e-gift card.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1": was $229 now $159
The 2019 Galaxy Tab A packs a 10.1" 1920 x 1200 display, AKG stereo speakers, a 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Own it now for $70 off at Best Buy.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6" Tablet: was $199 now $99
Want a super cheap Android tablet? The Galaxy Tab E packs a 9.6" 1280 x 800 display, a quad-core CPU, and 16GB of storage. For a limited time, you can grab it for $100 off at Best Buy.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (w/ keyboard) was $959 now $599
The Surface Pro 7 was released this fall, yet it is on sale for a whopping $310 off. This bundle includes the base model tablet (Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD) and the black Type Cover keyboard ($129 value).View Deal
Apple Deals
Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $160 now $145 @ Best Buy
For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $15 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal
iPad (10.2 inch, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy
Save big on Best Buy and take $80 off the 10.2-inch iPad. This tablet features a bright and colorful Retina Display, a speedy A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID and up to 10 hours of battery life. And it supports Apple Pencil. It's been $20 cheaper, but this is still a solid discount. View Deal
Apple Watch S4 (GPS, 40mm): was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy
The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's water-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 40mm model for $50 less at Best Buy.View Deal
Apple Watch S4 (GPS, 44mm): was $379 now $339 @ Best Buy
If you want the Apple Watch S4 with the larger face, Best Buy currently has it on sale. It's water-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 44mm model for $40 under its full price.View Deal
4K TV Deals
Buy a Fire TV, get a free Echo Dot: from $99 @ Best Buy
For a limited time, buy any Fire TV at Best Buy (all of them are on sale) and you'll get a free Echo Dot. That's one of the best Fire TV deals we've seen. It's actually cheaper than Amazon, which is not bundled a free Echo Dot. TVs start at $99.99. View Deal
Samsung QLED 4K TV Sale: Up to $2,000 off
Best Buy is taking from $100 to $2,000 of select 2019 Samsung QLED TVs. Prices start at $499 for the 43-inch Q60 4K QLED TV., which is about $100 cheaper than it was on Thanksgiving. Heads up that Amazon is closely mirroring this sale and in same cases undercutting Best Buy by $2 for the same TV.View Deal
Samsung 70" 4K Smart TV: was $899 now $549 @ Best Buy
With PurColor and essential contrast, this Samsung 2160p TV delivers colorful, lifelike pictures. It supports HDR10+, motion rate 120, 10W stereo speakers, 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. At $350 it's a great value 70-inch 4K Smart TV. View Deal
Sony 65" 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,099
The XBR65X900F 4K resolution with excellent contrast, clarity, HDR support, and X-tend Dynamic Range Pro 6x. You can get it now at Best Buy for $400 off. View Deal
Sony 55" OLED 4K TV 2019: was $1,799 now $1,499
The XBR55A8G is one of the most affordable Sony OLED TVs we've seen. It offers 4K resolution alongside excellent contrast, clarity, HDR support, and even Google Assistant. It's $300 off. View Deal
Roku Ultra 2019: was $99.99 now $59 @ Best Buy
If you want a premium streaming device, but don't want to pay through the teeth for it, this is your lucky day. This super-fast 4K streaming box comes with premium headphones that plug straight into its remote. View Deal
Smart Home Deals
Amazon Echo Show 8 was $129.99, now $79.99
Amazon's newest Alexa-enabled smart display is practically perfect. The Echo Show 8 can be used as a hub for controlling smart home devices, music player, kitchen assistant and more. Plus, its physical camera shutter guarantees privacy on your terms. This deal also includes three months of SiriusXM and 90 days of Pandora Premium for free.View Deal
August Smart Lock Pro was $279 now $119
This is the lowest price we've seen for this lock. The August Smart Lock Pro is the best smart lock for a few reasons: It's easy to install, is compatible with a lot of other smart home devices, and can be augmented with accessories such as a wireless keypad (which you can also get for 20% off). View Deal
Nest Learning Thermostat was $249 now $179
The first, and perhaps best smart thermostat, the Nest Learning Thermostat has a classic brushed stainless steel design. Plus, this smart thermostat learns your routine and tailors your heating and cooling accordingly, which saves you money over the long haul. It can be linked to many other smart home devices.View Deal
Arlo Pro 2 four-camera kit: was $649 now $399
This kit, one of the best wireless home security cameras, comes with four cameras as well as the base station, four wall mounts, and one outdoor security mount. It's now $250 off. View Deal
Lenovo smart clock was $79.99 now $39.99
The best smart alarm clock with Google Assistant, the Lenovo smart clock is small and unobtrusive, but has a bright touchscreen and good speakers for you to play music, get traffic and weather, and control smart home devices. This deal also includes 90 days of Pandora Premium and 30 days of SiriusXM for free.View Deal
Google Nest Hello video doorbell: was $229 now $149.99 at Best Buy
The best video doorbell has a high-resolution camera that lets you see more of what's going on around your front door, and includes features such as person and package detection, facial recognition, and more. View Deal
Chamberlain myQ smart garage door opener was $49, now $19
The best smart garage door opener, the Chamberlain myQ is a cinch to install, and works with Google Assistant, Nest, Xfinity, IFTTT, and a host of other smart home systems. At $19, it's the lowest price we've seen.View Deal
Camera Deals
Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera: was $649 now $449
The Alpha a6000 features a 16-50mm power zoom lens, 24.3MP Exmor APS-C CMOS sensor, and ISO range of 100-25,600. Capture high resolution images up to 6000 x 4000 and record 1080p video at 60fps. Get it now for $200 off.View Deal
Sony Alpha a6000 Two Lens Bundle: was $999 now $599
It includes the Sony Alpha a6000 body, a 16-50mm power zoom lens and a 55-210mm telephoto zoom lens. At $400 off, it's a tremendous value.View Deal
GoPro Hero7 Silver 4K Action Camera: was $299 now $199
The Editor's Choice GoPro Hero7 records impressively smooth footage in sharp 4K resolution. With livestreaming and an enhanced time-lapse mode you can push your creativity. Save $100 at Best Buy right now.View Deal
GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle was $499 now $349
If you want the latest and greatest, this bundle includes GoPro's newest action camera as well as a selfie stick, head strap, SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC Memory Card, and spare rechargeable battery.View Deal
Nikon D850 DSLR Camera Body Only: was $2,999.99 now $2,799.99
The Nikon D850 DSLR FX-format camera (Body Only) features a brilliant resolution of 45.7MP and a fast Expeed 5 processor. It's a great camera for budding photographers and pros. Get it now for $200 off.View Deal
Sony Alpha A7 II w/28-70mm lens was $1,599, now $999
The Sony A7 II is a few years old at this point (it can only shoot video at a max of 1080p), but it's still a solid full-frame mirrorless camera with 5-axis image stabilization, a tilting 3-inch touchscreen, and a high-contrast OLED electronic viewfinder. Plus, this deal comes with a $25 credit or a free 8 x 8 photo book from Shutterfly.View Deal
Appliance Deals
Buy 2 Samsung appliances: get $200 gift card @ Best Buy
For a limited time, buy two Samsung appliances totaling $2,499 or more at Best Buy, and get a free $200 gift card. This sale is applicable for My Best Buy members only. (My Best Buy membership is free).View Deal
Samsung Gas Convection Range was $899, now $599
This freestanding range has a 5.8 cubic foot capacity, a self-cleaning mode, five burners, and a removable cast iron griddle. Burner ratings: 17000 BTUs, 15000 BTUs, 9500 BTUs, 9500 BTUs, 5000 BTUs.View Deal
GE gas range was $989, now $599
This freestanding gas range has a 5.0 cubic-foot capacity and five very powerful burners on top: 18,000 BTUs, 12,000 BTUs, 10,000 BTUs, 9,500 BTUs, and 5,000 BTUs. It also has a self-clean mode with a steam clean option.View Deal
Samsung slide-in gas range was $1,979, now $1,399
This slide-in gas range from Samsung has a 5.8 cubic-foot capacity, a warming drawer, temperature probe, removable cast iron griddle, and a special wok grate. It also has an attractive touchscreen control panel in the front. Burner ratings: 18,000 BTUs, 15,000 BTUs, 9500 BTUs, 9,500 BTUs, and 5,000 BTUs.View Deal
LG front-loading washer was $809.99, now $599.99
This front-loading washer has a 4.5 cubic-foot capacity, 10 cycles. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, letting you select a cycle, start or stop the wash and get notifications using your voice.View Deal
LG Smart Wi-Fi Electric Dryer was 809.99, now $599.99
The companion dryer to the LG WM3500CW washer, this dryer has a 7.4-cubic-foot capacity, and can also be controlled using Alexa and Google Assistant. It's also available for those with gas connections. View Deal
GE Front-Loading Washer with Steam was $899, now $599
GE's washer has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, internal water heater, a sanitize cycle, and is Energy Star compliant. According to GE, it can clean a load of laundry in 37 minutes.View Deal
GE Electric Dryer with Steam was $899, now $599
With a spacious 7.5 cubic foot capacity, this electric dryer from GE can easily handle a large load of laundry. It has 13 different cycles to choose, including steam refresh, sanitize, and steam dewrinkle. It is also Energy Star certified, and is available in a gas-heated model. View Deal
