Forget Galaxy Fold: Galaxy Z Flip looks sleeker than Motorola Razr in new renders

We don’t know much about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (aka Bloom, aka Galaxy Fold 2) but, after these renders by 3D artist Giuseppe Spinelli for LetsGoDigital, we now know it may look really good. Better than the Motorola Razr. A chin is cute, but no chin is better.

For now, the only thing we (allegedly) know about Samung’s second foldable — codename “Bloom” — phone is that it will be officially called Galaxy Z Flip. We only have seen a blurry photo (again, allegedly) taken at a presentation during CES 2020 and a few shots leaked by Wang Benhong. Based on that and the current Galaxy Fold’s design language, Spinelli came up with these slick renders.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Specs speculation

Beyond what we saw in those images there are not many technical details about the Galaxy Z Flip.

We only know two things for (almost) sure based on the supposedly leaked photos. One, that there will be a tiny external display used for time and notifications — like the Razr.

New hinge design may make the Galaxy Z Flip to shut flush, unlike the Galaxy Fold (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Two, that there is a new hinge design that varies from the Galaxy Fold called the “hide away hinge”. In theory, this new design makes the screen’s fold disappear when the phone is folded — again, just like the Razr. If confirmed, that will be a welcomed modification from the current Fold design, which remains awkwardly open even when folded. The Galaxy Z Flip will, in theory, shut flush.

Mysmartprice claims that the Galaxy Z Flip will feature a Snapdragon 855 chip and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The former makes sense, as this phone is going for style and convenience. It probably doesn’t need flagship specs at this point — and it will be competing against the $1,500 Razr’s Snapdragon 710. This is a notably inferior, mid-range processor while the 855 is still top of the line silicon.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Talking about price, LetsGoDigital speculates that the Galaxy Flip will be competitive with the Razr, which also makes sense. It seems impossible that this piece of futuristic tech will go under $1,500, though, as some rumors have suggested. Samsung needs to go hard against Motorola’s offering, which has already captured the mindshare of the entire internet.

We will discover it soon, as Samsung will likely unveil the Galaxy Z Flip at its Unpacked event on February 11 in San Francisco.