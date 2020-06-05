Amazon ‘Summer Sale’ confirmed for this month — here’s what to expect

It's official: Consumers can expect an Amazon Summer Sale later this month. Not to be confused with Amazon Prime Day, the Amazon Summer Sale will focus on fashion deals.

"The Big Style Sale is slated to take place later this month and will include seasonally-relevant deals from both established and smaller fashion brands," confirmed an Amazon spokesperson. "We are delighted to help brands connect with our vast global customer base for this event."

Amazon wouldn't say when its summer sale would begin or how many days of deals shoppers can expect, but CNBC reports that the sale will take place on Monday, June 22. It's still uncertain whether the sale will be exclusively for Prime members or open to all shoppers.

Amazon's foray into fashion deals shouldn't come as a surprise. Back in 2006, Amazon acquired online clothing retailer Shopbop. Since then, it's made a big push in the fashion industry launching its own in-house labels such as Lark & Ro, Spotted Zebra, Havana Breeze, and Mae. Amazon's fashion page also consistently spotlights deals from the likes of New Balance, Levi's, Ray-Ban, and Adidas.

Earlier this year, WWD reported that Amazon was launching a digital shopping platform with luxury brands. The objective was to give brands virtual storefronts on Amazon's website while leveraging Amazon's speedy delivery and customer service platform.

However, the United States is still in the midst of a nationwide pandemic and while Amazon has refocused its resources to catch up with consumer demand, Prime members are still experiencing delays with their packages. Stay tuned as we bring you the best Amazon Summer Sale deals later this month.