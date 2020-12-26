Wondering how to set up Fitbit Versa 3 or Fitbit Sense? Whether you've bought a new Fitbit smartwatch for yourself or received one as a gift, you'll need to take a few steps before using it — and not the kind with your feet.

The Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense are well-designed smartwatches with plenty of fitness features and support for both major voice assistants. In our Fitbit Versa 3 review and Fitbit Sense review, you'll find everything else you need to know about these wearables.

Like all the best Fitbits, the Versa 3 and Sense can be set up through Fitbit's companion app, available for iOS and Android. Make sure to install the app on your smartphone or tablet before you attempt to get your new watch working.

Also be sure your watch is charged ahead of set up to ensure the process goes smoothly. Follow the steps below, and soon enough you'll have your smartwatch up and running, so it can start motivating you to get up and moving.

Here's how to set up Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense.

How to set up Fitbit Versa 3

1. Open the Fitbit app on your smartphone or tablet. Log into your existing Fitbit account or create a new account if you don't already have one.

2. In the account section of the app, select set up device.

3. Select 'Fitbit Versa 3' from the list of Fitbit models. Select 'Set Up' to initiate the set up process.

4. Review the Terms of Use and Fitbit Privacy Policy. Select 'I Accept' to continue.

5. You'll be prompted to connect your Fitbit Versa 3 to its magnetic charger. Once it detects the charger you'll be able to continue the set up process.

6. You should see a 4-digit code appear on your Fitbit Versa 3's display. Enter the code in the Fitbit app and accept the Bluetooth pairing request.

7. Pair your Fitbit Versa 3 to your home Wi-Fi network. Select 'Next,' choose your Wi-Fi from the list of nearby options and enter your Wi-Fi network password.

8. You might be prompted to update your Fitbit. Select 'Update Now' and wait for your Fitbit to update. Be sure to keep your phone nearby while the smartwatch updates.

9. The Fitbit Versa 3 has a microphone built-in, so you'll need to acknowledge its existence to complete set up. Select 'Got it.'

10. Skip or set up your voice assistant. You can choose Google Assistant or Alexa. You'll be prompted to sign in with your Google or Amazon Alexa account to complete the pairing.

11. Skip or set up on-wrist calls. Keep in mind that on-wrist calls are only available for users with Android phones.

12. The last step of setting up your Fitbit Versa 3 is deciding whether you want to activate Fitbit Premium. The Versa 3 offers a 90-day free trial of the health insights service as of this writing. You can click the 'X' icon if you don't wish to start Fitbit Premium at the time of set up.

The app will walk you through the key controls and navigation features you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Your Fitbit Versa 3 should now be ready to use.

How to set up Fitbit Sense

To set up the Fitbit Sense, follow the steps above. At step 3, select 'Fitbit Sense' from the list of devices to set up instead of the Fitbit Versa 3.

