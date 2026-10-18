Is that image real? How to verify Meta AI images in 4 simple steps
Meta has introduced a detection tool that checks if files have been created or edited with AI
It’s becoming harder to tell if a photo is real, or if it was made with Meta or another AI generator. The obvious telltale signs like extra fingers or unnatural features are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Often, your instinct tells you that an image isn’t quite right but you want to be absolutely sure.
If content has been created using Meta AI, or, for that matter, audio and video, there's an easy way to check its credentials. Whenever Meta generates images using its Muse model, it adds an invisible watermark called Content Seal.
No matter how the file is altered, whether resized, cropped, compressed, or screenshot, the seal remains, allowing Meta’s detection tool to instantly reveal the truth.
1. Visit Meta’s website
If you suspect an image, video or audio file has been created or edited using Meta AI, you can verify it directly through the Meta AI Identification website.
This free online tool is designed to scan for Meta’s invisible Content Seal watermark, giving you a definitive answer across various media types in just a few clicks.
2. Upload an image
Once you’re on the site, adding your file is straightforward. You can select the file icon to upload media directly from your device, or simply drag and drop the photo, video, or audio file.
If the file is hosted online, you can also paste its web address into the provided URL text box.
3. Wait for it to process
Your file will begin uploading immediately — a process that usually takes just a few seconds, depending on the file size and your connection. You can hit cancel at any point if you change your mind or select the wrong file.
4. See the results
Once submitted, Meta will scan the file for its embedded Content Seal watermark. Within seconds, the tool will reveal whether the media was generated or modified using Meta’s AI.
Once you have your answer, you can clear the results and immediately upload another image, video, or audio file to run additional checks.
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David Crookes is a freelance writer, reporter, editor and author. He has written for technology and gaming magazines including Retro Gamer, Web User, Micro Mart, MagPi, Android, iCreate, Total PC Gaming, T3 and Macworld. He has also covered crime, history, politics, education, health, sport, film, music and more, and been a producer for BBC Radio 5 Live.
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