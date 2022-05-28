Be it rotting fruit, overwatered plants or you simply forgot to wipe up a sugary spill, these can easily attract a swarm of gnats. And if you spot these tiny bugs, you’ll need to know how to get rid of gnats inside your home.

So what are gnats? Similar to fruit flies , gnats are tiny flying insects that include fungus gnats, fruit flies, and drain flies. Usually, fungus gnats are dark with long legs around 2.5 mm in size; fruit flies tend to be brown, while drain flies have moth-like wings and are usually found anywhere near water.

While these tiny insects are not harmful, they can become a huge nuisance. What’s more, if you don't know how to get rid of gnats, swarms can quickly take over your home, infesting trash cans, plants or decomposing foods. It doesn’t help that gnats breed frequently, so they will always come back if not dealt with immediately.

Luckily, there are some things you can do to help get rid of gnats quickly to prevent a future infestation. From setting sticky traps to apple cider vinegar solution, here’s how to get rid of gnats inside the home, and banish them once and for all.

1. Yellow sticky traps

Place yellow sticky paper traps in areas where you’re most likely to see gnats, such as near ripe fruit, houseplants or trash cans. Simply peel off the protective coating, cut to size and hang. When placing near plants, these should be 2-3 inches above the plant canopy. Once full with gnats, simply throw away and replace. Fungus gnats are attracted to the color yellow, so these make the ideal traps to prevent infestations. We can recommend these Gideal 20-Pack Dual-Sided Yellow Sticky Traps ($7, Amazon (opens in new tab)), to banish gnats.

2. Plug-in traps

Plug-in traps are an effective way of getting rid of gnats. Traps like this Zevo Flying Insect Trap ($19.97, Walmart (opens in new tab)), use safe amounts of blue and UV light to attract gnats, and mosquitoes to trap them in. Simply dispose of the cartridge once full and replace. The best thing is they contain no chemical insecticides, odor and are more user-friendly.

3. Make a homemade solution

Lure gnats in with a sweet substance. Mix a solution of half a cup of warm water, two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, one tablespoon of sugar, and about six drops of liquid dish soap into a small bowl. Once gnats go in for a drink, the sticky dish soap will trap them. Simply place the bowl in the areas where you've noticed a swarm of gnats.

4. Rotten fruit traps

Similarly, gnats are attracted to rotting fruit. Place a few pieces of overripe or rotting fruit in a large bowl, cover with plastic wrap and secure with a rubber band. With a toothpick, poke a few holes in the top. The idea is that once gnats and fruit flies make their way in through the tiny holes, they get trapped within the plastic and can’t fly out.

5. Dilute bleach for drain gnats

If you've noticed a swarm of gnats lingering around your sink drains, you may have drain flies. The best method to get rid of drain flies is using bleach. Carefully dilute one-half cup of bleach with about one gallon of water and pour it down the affected drain. Ensure you air out the space, and have sufficient ventilation.

6. Deter with strong scents

Typically, gnats hate strong smells like citronella, peppermint, lemon and lavender. Add a few drops of these scents to water or in an oil diffuser to keep gnats at bay. You could also opt for scented candles like these Wild Lavender Candles ($16, Amazon (opens in new tab)), that will also keep your home fragrant.

7. Bug zapper

While this works better with mosquitos or larger bugs, a bug zapper is a good option. The UV light attracts gnats before they get electrocuted. Bug zappers like this FVOAI Bug Zapper ($33, Amazon (opens in new tab)), are safe to use indoors and outdoors. Plus, these should be able to instantly catch a swarm of gnats.

If you’ve tried these solutions with no luck, you’ll need to call in a professional pest control company to help address your gnat infestation.

What causes gnats inside the home?

There are many things inside the home that can attract gnats. These include food sources, spillages, and organic matter such as fruits and vegetables left uncovered. Moist soil in plants make an ideal, warm environment for fungal gnats to congregate. While decomposing organic matter, wastes and sewage from damaged pipes and drains are the perfect breeding ground for gnats.

Tips to prevent gnats from coming back