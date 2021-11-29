The best adjustable dumbbells we’ve tested are $250 off in this Cyber Monday sale

A good set of adjustable dumbbells can be a game-changer if you’re still working out from home. As well as being easy to store under the sofa or TV stand, they are incredibly versatile and can help you squat, lunge, and pump your arms from home. One of the best pairs of adjustable dumbbells we tested was the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells, and they currently are $250 off in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

If you’ve been looking for home gym equipment in Cyber Monday deals, this is the one bargain you should shop today. The dumbbells are currently on sale for $299, down from $599. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds, meaning you can comfortably take your weight training to the next level, from the comfort of your living room.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell: was $549 now $299 @ Amazon Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell: was $549 now $299 @ Amazon

These adjustable dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds, in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds. They're easy to adjust between sets, have a comfortable rubberized grip, and come with some handy storage trays, complete with a safety strap.

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells were the best adjustable dumbbells we tested this year, and it’s often a challenge to find them in stock. The dumbbells’ 15.8 x 9 x 8-inch footprint (when maxed out to full weight capacity) is somewhat bulkier than old-school steel dumbbells, but each one is fully adjustable between 5 and 52.5 pounds in 5-pound increments. Swapping out those mini-weight plates is as simple as twisting the knobs on either end of the dumbbell to the desired weight, and you’re good to go.

The compatible BowFlex SelectTech app includes dozens of dynamic exercises you can perform with your new dumbbells, along with six targeted workouts, a six-week weight-training program, and a digital journal. It’s a genuinely useful app, and you just can’t argue with the price — free.