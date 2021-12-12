Hot holiday deal — 20% off Solo Stove Yukon on Amazon

Holiday deals don't get any hotter than this one. As the temperatures drop, backyard smokeless fire pits help keep you warm and toasty, and keep your clothes from smelling smoky.

One of the most popular smokeless fire pits are those made by Solo Stove, and today only, the Solo Stove Yukon bundle is 20% off at Amazon, a savings of $164 over its regular price. Best of all, it will arrive before Christmas. However, it's only available today (Dec. 12), so jump on it before it ends!

The Yukon smokeless backyard fire pit is the largest of Solo Stove's models, and measures 27 inches in diameter and 19.8 inches tall. This bundle also comes with a cover to protect it from the rain, the Yukon stand, and the Yukon shield.

The Solo Stove is what's called a smokeless fire pit; its double-wall construction is designed to help prevent smoky, sooty fires by heating and recirculating air around the logs, which causes a secondary combustion. And, because it's so efficient, all you're left with is some fine ash.

The Yukon is Solo Stove's largest model, and like its other ovens is made of stainless steel. In addition to keeping you warm, you can also use the Solo Stove Yukon to roast marshmallows, chestnuts, hot dogs — or anything else you can cook over an open fire. This bundle also includes a stand, which lets you use it on more heat-sensitive surfaces, a shield to prevent sparks, and a cover to protect it from the elements.

