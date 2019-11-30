DNA Deal: 23andMe kit with lab fee included on sale for $79

With Black Friday wrapping up and Cyber Monday on the horizon, 23andMe is offering consumers the gift of knowledge. Anyone who wants to explore their genetic lineage as though they're in an Assassin's Creed game can buy a 23andMe Ancestry + Traits kit for $79 from Walmart. That's a $20 savings off the regular price, and the kit provides more than 80 reports about your DNA.

23andMe Ancestry + Traits Kit w/Lab Fee Included: was $100, now $79

This 23andMe Ancestry + Traits kit deal also includes the lab fee, meaning you won't have to pay an additional fee to send in your DNA and get it tested at 23andMe's labs. The process is simple: spit in a tube, mail off the tube in your kit's pre-paid package, and in 6 to 8 weeks you'll receive an email and your reports.

The reports you receive will cover numerous items, including how your DNA affects your taste preferences and hair color, as well as how much Neanderthal DNA you inherited. These reports will probably answer some questions you didn't even want to ask. Plus, 23andMe offers an automatic family tree builder and DNA relative finder feature, should you choose to opt-in to connect with those genetically related to you.

Most consumers don't know the risks associated with these DNA tests, especially in terms of how it affects their privacy. However, if you know what you're getting into and are dying to know which haplogroup your DNA belongs to, this 23andMe kit will do the trick.

