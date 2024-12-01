This Mini-LED TV blows away OLEDs and is $600 off for Cyber Monday

I've seen OLED TVs in person and love them, but this Mini-LED TV blows them away — especially if you're going to be putting your big screen in a bright room. The Hisense U8N is super, super bright based on our testing, and it just got a killer Cyber Monday discount.

Right now you can get the 65-inch Hisense U8N 4K Mini-LED TV for just $897 at Amazon. That's 40% off its regular $1,499 price, slashing over $600 on one of this year's brightest TVs.

Hisense 65" U8N 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $897 at Amazon Save $600! As one of the best Mini-LED TVs, the Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV brings the performance where it counts,. We saw over 3,000 nits of HDR brightness in our testing, which beats everything else we've tested. You also get a 144Hz refresh rate and two HDMI 2.1 ports for playing games on your PS5 or PS5 Pro. We also love the powerful 60W 2.1.2-channel speaker system. Add in an ATSC 3.0 tuner for 4K video broadcasts and you have a future-proof TV bargain.

As you'll see in our Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV review, this is one of the best TVs on the market with the highest brightness results we've ever seen in the Tom's Guide labs.

The U8N's HDR brightness of 3,296 nits in a 10% window beats the LG C4 OLED and all of the other top TVs we've tested. That means you can enjoy the action even in a bright room, and you won't have to worry as much about glare.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hisense U8N Test Results Row 0 - Cell 0 Hisense U8N LG OLED Evo C4 Samsung QN90C Samsung QN90D Sony X90L SDR Brightness (10%, in nits) 1258 296 249 248 537 Delta-E (lower is better) 3.2403 1.8201 1.4542 4.2619 2.3955 Rec. 709 Gamut Coverage 98.3141 98.9136 98.7273 99.7672 99.8652 HDR Brightness (10%, in nits) 3296 1049 1369 2091 1446 UHDA-P3 Gamut Coverage 96.77 98.15 99.09 94.43 96.56 Rec. 2020 Gamut Coverage 82.07 72.27 74.47 77.16 72.82 Input Lag (ms) 13.1 12.9/9.2 (Boost) 9.2 9.6 18.1

Gamers will like the 144Hz refresh rate and though it might just have two HDMI 2.1 ports, it does come equipped with Motion Rate 480, which gives the U8N some of the best motion processing on the market.

With a 2.1.2-channel speaker system and 50W of output power, the U8N is an audio powerhouse. Seriously, you won't need a soundbar. And the Google TV software makes it easy to search for stuff to watch and cast content to the TV.

To me, this is the deal to beat but if you're looking for more discounts check out our Cyber Monday TV deals hub for the lowest prices across all the major brands.