TCL's outstanding 65-inch C845 mini-LED TV is absolutely worth snapping up at just AU$1,369

Purchasing a smart TV can sometimes feel like a huge investment, especially if you can't find a good deal that offers you the most bang for your buck. And if you’re shopping outside of major sales, like Black Friday or Boxing Day, it can be even harder to find a TV worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

That’s where TCL’s offerings step in. TCL TVs can provide terrific value at decent prices, offering models that fit almost every budget. With the 2024 TCL lineup looking rather promising, there's a lot to look forward to, but it would be remiss not to mention the models that TCL currently offers — and this Mini-LED TV is no exception.

Right now, you can get TCL's 65-inch C845 Mini-LED for just AU$1,369 on Powerland's eBay using the code FEBSAVE. This discount knocks a massive AU$1,630 off the RRP and brings this OLED alternative under AU$1,500, making it a perfect home entertainment upgrade or a dedicated guest room TV.

Powerland's eBay storefront has a complete list of discounted smart TVs, including the modest 55-inch C845 model, the 65-inch TCL P745 model, and more. But you'll need to act fast—this TCL C845 TV deal is only available while supplies last.

Typically setting you back AU$2,999 — which we'd argue is pretty standard for what you get — a AU$1,630 saving makes for a far more attractive price, especially when shopping outside of major sales.

For that price, you're getting a 4K smart TV enhanced by Mini-LED technology—one of the best innovations that TVs have seen in recent years, in our opinion. Mini-LED refers to the type of LEDs used in a TV's backlight, measuring around one-fifth the size of a standard LED (0.008-inch or 200 microns across, to be exact). What this really means is that the dimming zones that modern TVs use to provide more dynamic contrasts and pictures are shrunk down.

That said, brightness can sometimes be a key issue for single LED screens. However, this TCL mini-LED model houses a handful of pixels that provide tighter lighting control and enhance brightness when needed.

Do note, though, that this deal will save you an extra AU$211 compared to its discounted price of AU$1,580 on Boxing Day. You can find it at other retailers, such as The Good Guys and JB Hi-Fi, but it will set you back AU$1,595. However, the listing price at these retailers is AU$1,999 compared to the manufacturer's RRP of AU$2,999, so we'd argue this AU$1,630 discount is a pretty cracking deal.

But no matter where you decide to buy this Mini-LED TV from, this screen is ideal for a home entertainment upgrade or when you need a second TV without the hefty price tag. For the savings on offer at Powerland's eBay, this C845 model is one to get your hands on.