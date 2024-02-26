Hurry! Huge LG C3 OLED TV sale at Amazon knocks 77-inch model to lowest price ever

There's no doubt the LG C3 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy. So, if you want to upgrade your entertainment with an enormous 77-inch OLED TV, you definitely don't want to miss this deal.

The LG 77-inch C3 4K OLED TV is $1,949 at Amazon right now. This is a huge $1,550 discount and the lowest price I've ever seen the TV go for in this size. Amazon marks this as a limited time deal, so hurry and get it before it disappears. Or, if you're on a smaller budget, prices start at $896 for the 42-inch LG C3 OLED at Amazon. For more options, check out this massive TV sale at Walmart.

Whether you're a gamer, streamer, or a film buff, the LG C3 OLED is a perfect all-around performer that makes everything look great. In our LG C3 OLED review we said "there aren’t many TVs out there that offer you this much and perform at this level for the same price."

The LG C3 OLED delivered vibrant colorful landscapes, shadowy interior shots and more in our tests with panache. That's thanks in part to the C3 OLED's a9 AI Processor Gen6, which automatically increases brightness and enhances colors based on what's happening on screen. It also handles motion well.

Plus, the LG C3 OLED has all the features we look for in the best gaming TVs. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDMI 2.1 support, VRR and ALLM. As for lag time, turn on LG's Game Optimizer mode and you'll see lag times as low as 9.1ms.

Unfortunately, the LG C3 OLED doesn't have the best sound. The 40W/2.2 channel audio setup sounds fine for most shows and movies, but turn the volume up high and you may start to hear some distortion. If audio is important to you, pick up one of the best soundbars or opt for the Sony A80L OLED, which has one of the best sound systems we've heard in an OLED TV.

Make sure not to miss this OLED TV deal. For more sales, check out the best laptop deals at Amazon and Best Buy.