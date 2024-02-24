Massive Walmart TV sale — 9 amazing deals to shop this weekend

If you're looking to invest in a new TV, there's perhaps never been a better time than now with Walmart's TV deals this weekend.

There are a plenty of deals available, ranging from budget-friendly TCL models with $100 off to truly mammoth TVs like this 86-inch LG option with $200 off.

If you're looking for a Samsung there are plenty of options, like over $300 off of this QLED model, but the biggest discount I've seen so far is a staggering $3,000 off of this 85-inch QLED Samsung telly.

It's not all huge screens, either. One of the more intriguing deals I spotted is a flip-down display for over $100 off that's ideal for areas lacking in space, or for the underside of your kitchen cupboards.

For more, be sure to check out our latest Walmart promo codes for February, too.

Best Walmart deals right now

Samsung 65" TV: was $599 now $397

A big-name brand with a big discount, you can save $200 on this 4K TV. It's got plenty of apps packed inside, including Samsung Gaming Hub so you can play games from the likes of Xbox via the cloud, and it offers built-in 4K upscaling to help even non-4K content look great at 3840 x 2160 resolution.

Samsung 65" QLED TV: was $999 now $689

QLED is a big step forward for TVs, and this price makes it much more attainable. It uses Quantum Dot color for natural-looking images that stay true to life, while offering unmatched contrast with deep blacks. The Motion Xcelerator tech also ensures busier scenes, like sports matches and games, look buttery smooth.

LG 86" TV: was $1,299 now $1,096

The largest TV on this list, and by a trusted brand, too, this 86-inch LG TV is powered by webOS which offers dozens of apps and free TV channels. They'll all look great, too, thanks to a built-in processor that automatically adjusts picture and sound and upscales to 4K using the power of AI. It even has a 120Hz refresh rate which makes it ideal for gaming.

LG 77" OLED TV: was $2,696 now $2,289

Another big LG option, this one comes with OLED technology which makes for deeper blacks, more vibrant colors, and much more intense contrast. It's part of the C3 range that we awarded a staggering 4.5 stars in our review, noting its picture quality, gaming features, and excellent interface.

Samsung 85" QLED 8K TV: was $7,999 now $4,997

This Samsung 85-inch QLED TV isn't just huge, it also offers 8K resolution thanks to AI upscaling (that's 7680 x 4320). Despite its size, it looks slick with a stand that makes it look almost as though it's floating, while it can also play games from the cloud. The best part, however, might be the thin bezels that add to the immersion of whatever you're watching on it. It's another TV we awarded 4.5 stars to, calling it "the new peak brightness king".

TCL 32" TV: was $229 now $129

TCL continues to forge a reputation as an affordable TV brand that doesn't skimp on features, and this 32-inch panel includes Roku TV under the hood for watching catch-up TV and streaming services. It's only 720p, but for under $130, you're getting a 32-inch screen with Apple AirPlay functionality and more than 250 free channels.

TCL 65" TV: was $679 now $579

Another TCL, only larger and sharper, this 65-inch TV has a 4K resolution and a nice, simple design that, while it won't win any awards, offers an excellent option for a big screen on a budget. TCL is particularly proud of its menu system, too, letting you flick between apps and inputs with ease.

Vizio 50" TV: was $319 now $248

Another budget brand that's doing good things is Vizio, and this 50-inch, 4K display for under $250 is another good indication of why. With Dolby Vision included, AMD FreeSync for reduced gaming input lag, Bluetooth and AirPlay and Chromecast, it's a great all-rounder at a great price.