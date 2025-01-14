Millions of LG TVs are getting a free upgrade to webOS 25 — here's when yours is coming

A new report from FlatpanelsHD has revealed that LG will be rolling out its TV operating system, webOS 24 and webOS 25, to older TVs from 2021 through 2024.

The updates are part of the LG Re:New program, which offers up to 5 years of webOS upgrades to certain older LG TVs. For example, last year's LG G4 OLED TV, one of the best TVs available, will receive updates for the next five years.

Currently, any new LG TVs like the LG G5 OLED, revealed at CES 2025, will come with webOS 25 preinstalled.

Here's the full schedule from the report:

Swipe to scroll horizontally TV Year Eligible TVs Expected update time webOS version 2021 StanbyME Q1 2025 webOS 24 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Q1 2026 webOS 25 2022 OLED, 8K QNED, StanbyME GO Q4 2024 - Q1 2025 webOS 24 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Q4 2025 - Q1 2026 webOS 25 2023 OLED, QNED, LCD Q4 2024 - Q1 2025 webOS 24 Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Q4 2025 - Q1 2026 webOS 25 2024 OLED, QNED, LCD Q4 2025 - Q1 2026 webOS 25

The latest version of the webOS has a number of upgrades, mostly focused on AI capabilities, with LG even calling its 2025 sets "LG AI TV" to mark the difference. Allegedly, these AI upgrades will enhance picture and sound while making searching easier using a large language model. There is also a new AI Concierge which will recommend shows and movies based on your viewing habit.

AI was first introduced in webOS 25 with the AI chatbot that was meant to make picture and sound settings suit you. As an example, using the microphone to tell the TV to "make the screen brighter" will change the setting.

It should be noted that it's not clear from the report or LG if older TVs will get every new feature in webOS 24 or webOS 25 or if some things will be omitted because of limitations in the older hardware.

According to FlatpanelsHD, the nearly nine-month delayed updates for older TVs to receive webOS 25 is due to optimization. LG wants time to address bugs and optimize the OS update for the older TVs.

Still, the Re:new program is nice for people looking to keep their TV for a while without worrying about their smart TV having issues with streaming services or a buggy interface, and crucially, getting important security updates for at least five years.