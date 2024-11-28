LG B4 vs C4 vs G4 OLED: Which Black Friday TV deal should you buy?

In addition to being LG TVs, the B4, C4 and G4 have three things in common: They’re OLEDs, they’re among the best TVs of the year and they’re all on sale for Black Friday. In fact, these TVs are among the best Black Friday TV deals you can get right now.

Given their many similarities, I thought it might be helpful to break down their key differences — from picture quality to features. I’ve been testing and reviewing TVs for over a decade, and as the owner of an LG OLED, I’m especially knowledgeable about them.

Here’s everything you need to know to figure out which of these LG OLEDs you should pick up this holiday shopping season.

LG B4 vs C4 vs G4: Performance

Fortunately for you, we've tested these TVs extensively, so I have a pretty good idea about their respective performance. The data below doesn't tell the full story, though, so I'll add proper context as we go.

Swipe to scroll horizontally TV HDR peak brightness (10% window) Color error in Delta-E (lower is better) Rec. 2020 gamut coverage Input lag LG B4 659 nits 0.8 74.92% 9.7ms LG C4 1,049 nits 1.8 72.27% 9.2ms LG G4 1,487 nits 1.4 72.91% 9.2ms

In addition to the many advantages inherent to their display technology (most notably perfect black levels and super-accommodating viewing angles), LG's 2024 OLED TVs share additional performance benefits, too.

For one thing, their color accuracy in LG's Filmmaker mode is superb, regardless of which model you choose. Somewhat surprisingly, the B4 eked out the lowest (and best) Delta-E result in our testing, but I promise that there isn't much of a difference between the B4's Delta-E of 0.8 and the G4's Delta-E of 1.4 on paper.

Where you will notice a difference, however, is with their respective brightness. Thanks to its elevated display technology, the G4 is significantly brighter than the B4, both in terms of specular highlights and overall picture brightness. The latter means that the G4's picture will hold up better during daytime viewing, and the former means that small, intense flashes of light (like sunlight bouncing off a car's hood ornament) will look much more true to life.

If you watch a ton of 4K, HDR movies (or play a ton of HDR games), I can't stress enough how big of a difference there is between 660 nits and 1,500 nits. You can read more about it in our full LG G4 OLED review.

All of these TVs showcase perfect black levels and rich, accurate color. They all offer ultra-low input lag for gaming. Only one of them is among the brightest OLEDs we've ever tested. That difference matters.

Winner: LG G4

LG B4 vs C4 vs G4: Features

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Of these three TVs, the G4 will land you the best overall performance and the most thorough set of features for gaming and beyond. If you don't want to miss out on the best-looking LG OLED with the best selection of features, the G4 is the way to go.

However, I'd like to pose a question: What if you could get just about every single feature available on the G4 for a substantially lower price? If the G4 is a bit too rich for your taste but you're worried you might be missing out on an enhancement or two, consider the C4.

There's a reason the C4 is one of my most recommended TVs this year. Most of the time, gamers are surprised to learn that there's not much of a difference between the C4 and G4, at least when you set aside the G4's superior picture.

Like its fancier sibling, the C4 comes with a built-in webOS smart platform and full suite of HDMI 2.1 inputs. All four of those ports support 4K gaming at 120Hz (or 144Hz, if you happen to link it up to a PC). The C4 also supports Dolby Vision, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility — all found on the G4, too. If you want to learn more, check out our full LG C4 OLED review.

When it comes to bells and whistles, the C4 is just as capable as the higher-end G4. It's also much cheaper. That's a win in my book.

Winner: LG C4

LG B4 vs C4 vs G4: Value

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If saving money is of utmost importance, I'd like to introduce you to the LG B4. It's the brand's entry-level OLED for 2024, and while it doesn't offer over 1,000 nits of brightness and support for 4K gaming at 144Hz, it's nevertheless a sensational pick if you're shopping for an OLED on a budget.

Yes, the B4 is relatively dim compared to its higher-end flankers. If you have concerns about the B4 losing luster in a brighter-than-average living room, I recommend splashing out a little more on the C4. However, when it comes to HDR highlights, the benefits of perfect black levels help the B4 pop. In our LG B4 OLED review, we raved about the B4's performance relative to its price.

Best of all, you're not getting locked out of very many features with the B4. Gamers still get four HDMI 2.1 inputs with ALLM, VRR, FreeSync, and G-Sync compatibility. Streamers still get LG's webOS smart platform. Picture purists still get Dolby Vision support.

Like the rest of LG's OLED lineup, all sizes in the B4 series are on sale for Black Friday 2024. The deal I'm most excited about is a Best Buy exclusive: a 48-inch LG B4 for just $599.

If you need a bit more real estate, the 55-inch model is looking mighty attractive at just $999.

Winner: LG B4

When is the best time to buy an LG OLED TV?

Right now.

No, seriously — these are likely the lowest prices you will see on the LG B4, C4, and G4 all year. Like all Black Friday deals, there's no guarantee that discounts will stick around.

In addition, major retailers may run out of stock as we head deeper into the weekend. If you're ready to buy an LG OLED TV (and to save a ton of money in the process) , now's the time.