Huge sale on our favorite TVs at Amazon — 9 deals I'd buy

Ready to upgrade your entertainment center? These Amazon deals are the perfect opportunity to give it a boost and stream in style. Some of the best TVs we've reviewed at Tom's Guide are on sale, with discounts up to 40% off.

The new LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K TV is $1,396 at Amazon. Although it's only $100 off, this is still a great opportunity to score LG's latest mid-range OLED. It's highly likely that this will be one of the most popular OLED TVs to buy in 2024, so get it while you can.

If you'd prefer a large-screen TV at a relatively small price, get the Hisense 75-inch U6K Mini-LED 4K TV for $647 at Amazon. Originally priced at $1,199, this TV is now on sale for over $550 off. It's our choice for the best budget TV on the market due to its spectacular brightness, color and contrast. Even better, it comes with a free $200 NBA gift card. (It's part of a larger Hisense TV sale at Amazon).

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite TV deals at Amazon. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Under Armour sale. And stay tuned to our Memorial Day TV deals page to stay up to date on the best sales in preparation for this holiday.

TV deals — Best sales now

Amazon 43" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

The 43-inch Omni Fire TV brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said its a solid TV that performed well in day to say use. At list price, you'll find better/cheaper options for your money, but now that it's on sale it's a much better value.

Hisense 75” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $647 @ Amazon

Free $200 NBA Store gift card! The Hisense U6K is one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs you can buy, and we rank it as the best budget TV on the market right now. The TV sports 200 local dimming zones and Hisense claims the TV will reach up to 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.

Price check: $649 @ Best Buy

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $899 @ Amazon

Free $200 NBA Store gift card! If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, and beautiful contrast and colors. Gamers will like that this TV has a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It also comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

LG 55" B3 OLED TV: was $1,296 now $1,096 @ Amazon

Despite being at the tail end of the 2023 LG TV lineup, the LG B3 OLED still sports some incredible specs that make it a worthwhile addition to any entertainment set up. It's got a refresh rate that can hit up to 120Hz and all the necessary Dolby additions, including Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It's marked as one of the best gaming TVs due to its WOLED panel and LG's beloved Game Optimizer and dashboard.

Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,396 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Price check: $1,396 @ Walmart

TCL QM8 85" Mini-LED TV: was $2,799 now $1,698 @ Amazon

The TCL QM8 is one of the display company's best TVs, leveraging some awesome specs for a well-rounded experience few can complain about. The QM8 offers a 120Hz refresh rate for impeccable gaming, up to as much as 240 via VRR, in tandem with both DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with WiFi 6 and Google TV OS, so all of your favorite content can be found and played straight from the device. In our TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV review, we said it's one of the brightest TVs we've tested and a great value.