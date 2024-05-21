BenQ’s new 4K projector packs in a lot of lumens — and a price tag to match

BenQ is pushing further into the premium projector realm with a new far-throw model that could be one of the best projectors to hit the market yet — so long as you have ample capital for its investment.

Called the W5800, it offers a full 200,000:1 contrast ratio and 2,600 lumens of brightness. At $5,999 retail, though, your next home cinema upgrade might be a bit more than you bargained for.

You certainly could nab a conventional option among the best 85-inch TVs (or more), like the beloved LG C3 OLED that’s a little over half the price of the new BenQ W5800. At that price, however, you’re locked in to the 83-inch model and won’t be welcomed the W5800’s potential projection range of between 150-inch to 200-inch, which makes it the true cinema upgrade.

BenQ also claims the W5800 can hit as much as 100% of both the DCI-P3 and Rec.709 color gamuts, making it one of the most well-rounded projector options for colorful watch-alongs of everything from “Wonka” to animated content in “ Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End .”

Projection made premium

Projectors are a great alternative to larger TVs, however they do tend to prove costly. Released in 2019, the W5800's predecessor, the W5700, hit the market at a $3,300 premium, coming equipped with 100,000:1 contrast ratio and 1,800 lumens. The W5800 nearly doubles those numbers, but it comes in at nearly

While $6,000 for a projector isn’t unheard of, few of the most advanced on the market carry such a pricey point of entry. As one example, the Formovie Theater costs less than half the BenQ W5800 at around $2,800 on sale and even sports better brightness at 2,800 ANSI lumens.

One major problem holding the W5800 back is its ports, which are all HDMI 2.0 and leave gamers with the best gaming PCs out to dry without any way to hit that 4K 120Hz sweet spot they crave. It does, however, come equipped with HDR10+ support and 20,000 hours of laser lifetime.

It’s got tough competition in the form of Hisense with its 3,000 lumen PX3-Pro and Samsung’s wireless Premiere 8K , but the BenQ W5800 definitely makes itself known as a worthwhile new addition in the projector landscape.