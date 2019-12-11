Trending

5G phones: Every known phone and release date

By Philip Michaels

Here's all the 5G phones you can buy and what’s coming soon.

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani warming up the crowd during a Trump presidential campaign rally in Iowa, September 2016.

Rudy Giuliani's Twitter typos are a malware trap! Don't click these

By Paul Wagenseil

The misspelled weblinks on former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's Twitter feed are being exploited by pranksters and crooks.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 8 specs just leaked and they don't make any sense

By Richard Priday

A leaked benchmark for a phone that’s likely the OnePlus 8 shows it has a great processor, but less RAM than you’d expect.

Disney Plus

Get a year of free Disney Plus and a $50 gift card with this Verizon FiOS deal

By Louis Ramirez

The ultimate cable cutter deal, switch to Verizon FiOS' $39/month Internet plan and get a free year of Disney Plus.

T-Mobile and Sprint merger approved

T-Mobile and Sprint merger: What you need to know as the deal draws closer

By Philip Michaels

After a judge ruled in favor of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger, here's what the combined carrier will mean for your wireless service options once the deal goes into effect.

AT&T 5G network rollout: Locations, phones, price and more

By Philip Michaels, Caitlin McGarry

AT&T is stepping up its 5G game. Find out which cities will have coverage and how much it will cost you.

Best Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus deals

Best Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus deals in February

By Louis Ramirez

Here are the best Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus deals right now from various wireless carriers and retailers.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The best Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus deals in February 2020

By Hilda Scott

From the Galaxy S10e to the S10 Plus, here are the best Galaxy S10 deals right now.

The best Verizon phone deals

Best Verizon phone deals in February

By Hilda Scott

These are the best Verizon phone deals you can get right now.

What Is Mint Mobile, and is it worth it?

By Adam Ismail

Prepaid carrier Mint Mobile offers low rates by selling its wireless service in packages of multiple months at a time. Here's everything you need to know before becoming a customer.

OnePlus finally joins wireless charging party, and OnePlus 8 should be first

By Richard Priday

After saying for years that it wasn’t interested in wireless charging, OnePlus has joined the Wireless Power Consortium, suggesting the technology will come to its phones soon.

Best Metro By T-Mobile phones

By Adam Ismail

Here are the best smartphones available from Metro by T-Mobile, including inexpensive phones that won't bust your budget.

The best cheap cell phone plans (under $40 per month)

By Philip Michaels

These phone carriers offer monthly plans costing $40 or less. Here are the pros and cons of each discount carrier and our top pick overall.

Want a lower cell phone bill? TextNow offers free talk and text in exchange for ads

By Philip Michaels

TextNow is expanding its free talk and text offer to work over cellular in addition to Wi-Fi. You'll still have to pay for cellular data, though.

5G testing: Verizon's network is fastest, but others have wider reach

By Philip Michaels

Semiannual network performance testing by RootMetrics looks at 5G speeds, and it's good news if you use Verizon's network.

Sprint 5G network rollout: Locations, phones, price and more

By Adam Ismail

Sprint’s 5G service launched last spring. Here’s everything you need to know about the carrier’s next-gen network.

What is 5G? The definitive guide to the 5G network rollout

By Caitlin McGarry

Here's everything you need to know about what 5G is, and what to expect when it finally covers the entire country.

Verizon 5G Rollout: Locations, phones, price and more

By Philip Michaels

Verizon has launched its mobile 5G service in more than 30 cities. Here's everything you need to know about the Verizon 5G network during 2020.

T-Mobile 5G Rollout: Locations, phones, price and more

By Philip Michaels

T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network is live. Here's where it reaches, what phones are available, and what happens next.

Cable Haunt logo superimposed on a collection of cable modems.

Hundreds of millions of cable modems could be hacked due to 'Cable Haunt' flaw

By Paul Wagenseil

A flaw in some cable modems called Cable Haunt could let hackers alter your internet traffic and send you to malicious websites.

OnePlus 8 with 5G coming to Verizon this year (report)

By Philip Michaels

Get ready for a new carrier to offer the next OnePlus phone, as a report says that Verizon is going to sell the OnePlus 8 when that phone arrives this year.

The best and worst phone carriers of 2020

By Tom's Guide Staff

We rank AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint and other wireless providers based on their call quality, data speeds, phone selection and customer service to find out who the best phone carrier is.

Best cellphone plans 2020

By Philip Michaels, Stewart Wolpin

An inexpensive cellphone plan isn't worth it if the carrier stinks. Here are the best phone plans available from the major wireless carriers, including the best unlimited plan.

Virgin Mobile shuts down next month: What this means for you

By Philip Michaels

Virgin Mobile is shutting down in February. Here's what happens to existing Virgin customers and what options they have for cheap monthly cell phone plans.

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Killer Deal: Sony's noise-cancelling headphones now just $88

By Hilda Scott

Sony's cheap affordable noise-cancelling headphones just hit an all-time low price

OnePlus Concept One has invisible cameras and color-changing glass

By Richard Priday

Using electrochromic glass usually found in luxury cars, OnePlus has made a concept phone that can hide its cameras until you need to use them.

Verizon 5G in LA: Closing in on 2 Gbps speeds

By Caitlin McGarry

Verizon’s 5G network delivers crazy fast speeds in LA, but coverage is a work in progress.

5G Speed: 5G vs 4G Performance Compared

By Caitlin McGarry

5G will deliver faster speeds and lower latency than 4G — but it might cost you a little more.

T-Mobile’s 5G network: 4 reasons to switch, 4 reasons to wait

By Philip Michaels

T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network is now live, covering 5,000 cities. It may seem like the time to jump into 5G is now, but there are just as many reasons why you should wait.

Google Fi Review: Seamless wireless service from Google

By Adam Ismail

Editor's Choice

Google Fi combines a trio of networks into a first-class wireless service with an unparalleled customer experience, though it’s not the cheapest option out there.