5G phones: Every known phone and release date
Here's all the 5G phones you can buy and what’s coming soon.
The misspelled weblinks on former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's Twitter feed are being exploited by pranksters and crooks.
A leaked benchmark for a phone that’s likely the OnePlus 8 shows it has a great processor, but less RAM than you’d expect.
The ultimate cable cutter deal, switch to Verizon FiOS' $39/month Internet plan and get a free year of Disney Plus.
After a judge ruled in favor of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger, here's what the combined carrier will mean for your wireless service options once the deal goes into effect.
AT&T is stepping up its 5G game. Find out which cities will have coverage and how much it will cost you.
Here are the best Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus deals right now from various wireless carriers and retailers.
From the Galaxy S10e to the S10 Plus, here are the best Galaxy S10 deals right now.
Prepaid carrier Mint Mobile offers low rates by selling its wireless service in packages of multiple months at a time. Here's everything you need to know before becoming a customer.
After saying for years that it wasn’t interested in wireless charging, OnePlus has joined the Wireless Power Consortium, suggesting the technology will come to its phones soon.
Here are the best smartphones available from Metro by T-Mobile, including inexpensive phones that won't bust your budget.
These phone carriers offer monthly plans costing $40 or less. Here are the pros and cons of each discount carrier and our top pick overall.
TextNow is expanding its free talk and text offer to work over cellular in addition to Wi-Fi. You'll still have to pay for cellular data, though.
Semiannual network performance testing by RootMetrics looks at 5G speeds, and it's good news if you use Verizon's network.
Sprint’s 5G service launched last spring. Here’s everything you need to know about the carrier’s next-gen network.
Here's everything you need to know about what 5G is, and what to expect when it finally covers the entire country.
Verizon has launched its mobile 5G service in more than 30 cities. Here's everything you need to know about the Verizon 5G network during 2020.
T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network is live. Here's where it reaches, what phones are available, and what happens next.
A flaw in some cable modems called Cable Haunt could let hackers alter your internet traffic and send you to malicious websites.
Get ready for a new carrier to offer the next OnePlus phone, as a report says that Verizon is going to sell the OnePlus 8 when that phone arrives this year.
We rank AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint and other wireless providers based on their call quality, data speeds, phone selection and customer service to find out who the best phone carrier is.
An inexpensive cellphone plan isn't worth it if the carrier stinks. Here are the best phone plans available from the major wireless carriers, including the best unlimited plan.
Virgin Mobile is shutting down in February. Here's what happens to existing Virgin customers and what options they have for cheap monthly cell phone plans.
Sony's cheap affordable noise-cancelling headphones just hit an all-time low price
Using electrochromic glass usually found in luxury cars, OnePlus has made a concept phone that can hide its cameras until you need to use them.
Verizon’s 5G network delivers crazy fast speeds in LA, but coverage is a work in progress.
5G will deliver faster speeds and lower latency than 4G — but it might cost you a little more.
T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network is now live, covering 5,000 cities. It may seem like the time to jump into 5G is now, but there are just as many reasons why you should wait.
Google Fi combines a trio of networks into a first-class wireless service with an unparalleled customer experience, though it’s not the cheapest option out there.
