best podcast apps

Best podcast apps of 2020

By John Corpuz, Jackie Dove

Follow your favorite podcasts with the best podcast apps for downloading and managing your subscriptions on your smartphone.

Apple Music vs Spotify

Apple Music vs Spotify: Which is the best music streaming service?

By Henry T. Casey

Apple Music offers a compelling mix of streaming music, live radio and social interaction, but is it better than Spotify?

Best Android music players

By John Corpuz, Derek Walter

From nimble, cloud-based streaming players to feature-packed apps for audiophiles, here are the best Android music apps for your listening pleasure.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Hurry! This is your last chance to get Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents

By Louis Ramirez

If you're not already a member of Amazon's music streaming service, then you can take advantage of this deal.

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Killer Deal: Sony's noise-cancelling headphones now just $88

By Hilda Scott

Sony's cheap affordable noise-cancelling headphones just hit an all-time low price

How to use Multi-Room Music with the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show

By Michael Gowan

You can now stream music to all of your Amazon Echo devices throughout your house using Multi-Room Music. Here's how to connect them all.

Here's how to get Apple Music free for 6 months

By Caitlin McGarry

All you have to do to get a free Apple Music trial is download Shazam on your iPhone.

Sony WH-1000XM3

Best music gifts - treats for audiophiles

By Alex Bracetti

These are the best music gifts you can buy, including AirPods accessories, wireless headphones, record players and more.

Best Cheap Noise-Canceling Headphones (Under $200), Ranked Best to Worst

By Charles A. Cohen

Good active noise-canceling headphones don't need to cost an arm and a leg. Based on our testing, here are the top Amazon best-sellers, ranked from best to worst.

Get four months of Amazon Music for 99 cents for Black Friday

By Richard Priday

If you're not already a member of Amazon's music streaming service, then you can take advantage of this deal.

Beats headphones 2020: Top wireless and wired picks

By Alex Bracetti

These are the best Beats headphones, tested and ranked.

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless NC Headphones

Killer Deal: Sony's WH-CH700N Noise Cancelling Headphones Now $90

By Hilda Scott

Sony's cheap affordable noise-cancelling headphones just hit an all-time low price

Amazon takes on Tidal with HD music streaming

By Kate Kozuch

Amazon's new HD music streaming service undercuts Tidal HiFi's pricey subscription fee by $5 a month

Amazon Music Unlimited vs Prime Music - What’s the Difference?

By Henry T. Casey

Is Amazon's Music Unlimited service worth paying for, or is its free-with-Prime alternative option good enough?

Spotify in dad or mom jeans

Spotify Finally Gets Parental Controls: Here's How They Work

By Henry T. Casey

Updates to Spotify Family accounts are rolling out around the world and finally give parents greater control over their kids listening habits.

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium, explained

By Henry T. Casey

YouTube is adding a Spotify-competing subscription service, and shaking up things with YouTube Red, and we've got all the details.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Prime Student Members Get Music Unlimited for $1 a Month

By Louis Ramirez

Prime Student members can get Amazon's premium streaming service on the cheap

What’s the best music service for you?

By Henry T. Casey

Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Pandora, Google and Amazon all offer tons of music, but picking the right service comes down to what makes each one unique.

Pandora Premium vs Spotify Unlimited: How They Stack Up

By Henry T. Casey

Pandora's finally handing over song selection to its users with a new Premium service, but it will be playing catch-up with Spotify in some areas.

The 11 Best True Crime Podcasts You Should Listen to Right Now

By Randy Dotinga

Looking for a compelling true-crime podcast that tells its tale with intelligence and empathy? Here’s a look at some of the best stories you can download or stream right now.

iTunes Shutting Down: What It Means for You

By Sean Riley, Henry T. Casey

Here are the three apps Apple will replace iTunes with: Music, Podcasts and TV. Will they be enough?

iPod touch (2019) Review: The Cheapest iOS Device Has Some Trade-Offs

By Henry T. Casey

The iPod touch packs plenty of power for a low price, but it’s design and battery life could be better.

Best MP3 Players 2019

By Don Reisinger

If you want a device for listening to music on the go and don't want to use a phone, these are the best MP3 players available.

New iPod Touch Unveiled: What You Get For $199

By Henry T. Casey

The A10 Fusion chip is the top new feature for the 2019 iPod touch, which Apple's introduced quietly this morning.

Jabra Elite 85h Headphones Review: Great Bose Alternative with Killer Battery Life

By Alex Bracetti

With adaptive listening modes, great sound, and lengthy battery life, the Jabra Elite 85h is a noise-canceller that commands your attention.

Act Fast: Spotify Premium Just $1 for 3 Months

By Hilda Scott

Turn your music streams ad-free for less than the cost of an MP3 download.

Overcast Just Made It Way Easier to Share Podcasts with Friends

By Henry T. Casey

Getting your friends into your favorite podcasts used to be tough. Overcast is changing that.

The End of iTunes: What It Means for You

By Jason Snell

With rumors pointing to an end in sight for Apple’s iTunes, here’s how the move could lead to better things on the Mac and iPad.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air Review: Better Sound Than AirPods for Half the Cost

By Alex Bracetti

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air offers good comfort and sound at a budget price, but the connectivity and controls could be better.

Spotify Free vs Premium: Should You Pay to Play?

By Henry T. Casey

With Spotify Free losing key features, is it worth paying up for Premium?