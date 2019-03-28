Best podcast apps of 2020
Follow your favorite podcasts with the best podcast apps for downloading and managing your subscriptions on your smartphone.
Apple Music offers a compelling mix of streaming music, live radio and social interaction, but is it better than Spotify?
From nimble, cloud-based streaming players to feature-packed apps for audiophiles, here are the best Android music apps for your listening pleasure.
If you're not already a member of Amazon's music streaming service, then you can take advantage of this deal.
Sony's cheap affordable noise-cancelling headphones just hit an all-time low price
You can now stream music to all of your Amazon Echo devices throughout your house using Multi-Room Music. Here's how to connect them all.
All you have to do to get a free Apple Music trial is download Shazam on your iPhone.
These are the best music gifts you can buy, including AirPods accessories, wireless headphones, record players and more.
Good active noise-canceling headphones don't need to cost an arm and a leg. Based on our testing, here are the top Amazon best-sellers, ranked from best to worst.
These are the best Beats headphones, tested and ranked.
Amazon's new HD music streaming service undercuts Tidal HiFi's pricey subscription fee by $5 a month
Is Amazon's Music Unlimited service worth paying for, or is its free-with-Prime alternative option good enough?
Updates to Spotify Family accounts are rolling out around the world and finally give parents greater control over their kids listening habits.
YouTube is adding a Spotify-competing subscription service, and shaking up things with YouTube Red, and we've got all the details.
Prime Student members can get Amazon's premium streaming service on the cheap
Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Pandora, Google and Amazon all offer tons of music, but picking the right service comes down to what makes each one unique.
Pandora's finally handing over song selection to its users with a new Premium service, but it will be playing catch-up with Spotify in some areas.
Looking for a compelling true-crime podcast that tells its tale with intelligence and empathy? Here’s a look at some of the best stories you can download or stream right now.
Here are the three apps Apple will replace iTunes with: Music, Podcasts and TV. Will they be enough?
The iPod touch packs plenty of power for a low price, but it’s design and battery life could be better.
If you want a device for listening to music on the go and don't want to use a phone, these are the best MP3 players available.
The A10 Fusion chip is the top new feature for the 2019 iPod touch, which Apple's introduced quietly this morning.
With adaptive listening modes, great sound, and lengthy battery life, the Jabra Elite 85h is a noise-canceller that commands your attention.
Turn your music streams ad-free for less than the cost of an MP3 download.
Getting your friends into your favorite podcasts used to be tough. Overcast is changing that.
With rumors pointing to an end in sight for Apple’s iTunes, here’s how the move could lead to better things on the Mac and iPad.
The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air offers good comfort and sound at a budget price, but the connectivity and controls could be better.
With Spotify Free losing key features, is it worth paying up for Premium?
