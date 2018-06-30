SteelSeries Apex 3 review
The SteelSeries Apex 3 will get the job done, but a cheap office keyboard would serve almost as well.
The Logitech Ergo K860 is a good ergonomic keyboard that supports a lot of devices.
We've tested the most popular keyboards under $20 on Amazon to see which ones deliver cheap thrills and which ones are just cheap.
Find the best gaming keyboard for your needs. Here are top-rated gaming keyboards by category (mechanical, wireless, budget keyboards, etc.)
The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT is a subtle, but worthwhile, reworking of Corsair's excellent K95 model.
The Roccat Vulcan 121 Aimo has the same design, features and price as its predecessor — and that's good.
This wearable keyboard is for the few, not the many
The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition is a quality device for the burgeoning esports crowd – if you can afford it.
Amazon is taking up to $32 off our favorite Aukey accessories
It's hard to imagine a better wireless gaming keyboard than the Logitech G915.
While the SteelSeries Apex 7 is a good keyboard overall, it doesn't offer many advantages over similarly priced competitors.
Massdrop's latest keyboard appeals to both the gaming and productivity crowd.
If you want to know what the future of gaming keyboards might look like, the SteelSeries Apex Pro is an enticing, albeit imperfect, glimpse.
While the design is a bit too familiar, the Corsair Nightsword RGB is a good, large gaming mouse with tunable weights.
SteelSeries just announced the Apex Pro and Apex Pro TKL what may potentially be the most customizable keyboard s in the world.
The Razer Turret for Xbox One is a very expensive upgrade, but it makes living-room mouse-and-keyboard controls both possible and elegant.
Of Razer's three new budget gaming peripherals, only the Basilisk Essential mouse is a real standout.
A number of bizarre design elements make the Corsair K83 Wireless much more difficult to use than it needs to be.
The Corsair One i160 improves on one of the best compact gaming PCs around with blazing components and slick RGB lighting.
The HP Omen Sequencer's optical-mechanical switches are cool, but the peripheral is not inventive enough to justify its high price.
Razer gave us a hands-on demo of the world's first wireless keyboard and mouse for the Xbox One, which will cost $249 and ship in March.
Razer demonstrated its HyperSense haptics technology on a gaming chair, wrist rest, mouse and gaming headset, which combined to give us a full-body haptics experience.
The Corsair Ironclaw RGB is big, but it's also comfortable, well-designed, colorful and functional.
The Razer BlackWidow Lite is a welcome addition to the lineup and a smart investment for gamers who need to get some work done.
The Logitech K600 TV Keyboard's compatibility is a little unpredictable, but it's at least worth a look from smart-TV aficionados.
The bold, functional, inventive Razer BlackWidow Elite is what the whole brand has been building toward for years.
The HyperX Alloy FPS RGB performs well, but it leaves out a number of useful premium features.
The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset, the Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard and the Razer Mamba Wireless mouse will be out next month.
Keep the Acer Predator Aethon 500 if it came with your new Acer PC; otherwise, you could do much better for the same price.
BlackBerry's repeated attempts to revive the physical keyboard are admirable, but first the company must recapture what made its keyboards so special in the first place.
