SteelSeries Apex 3 review

By Marshall Honorof

The SteelSeries Apex 3 will get the job done, but a cheap office keyboard would serve almost as well.

The Logitech Ergo K860 keyboard

Logitech Ergo K860 keyboard review

By Henry T. Casey

The Logitech Ergo K860 is a good ergonomic keyboard that supports a lot of devices.

10 cheap keyboards (under $20) ranked from best to worst

By Marshall Honorof

We've tested the most popular keyboards under $20 on Amazon to see which ones deliver cheap thrills and which ones are just cheap.

Best gaming keyboards 2020

By Marshall Honorof

Find the best gaming keyboard for your needs. Here are top-rated gaming keyboards by category (mechanical, wireless, budget keyboards, etc.)

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT review

By Marshall Honorof

Editor's Choice

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT is a subtle, but worthwhile, reworking of Corsair's excellent K95 model.

Roccat Vulcan 121 Aimo review

By Marshall Honorof

The Roccat Vulcan 121 Aimo has the same design, features and price as its predecessor — and that's good.

Tap Strap 2 review: Who is this $200 wearable keyboard for?

By Kate Kozuch

This wearable keyboard is for the few, not the many

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Review: Lightweight and Lightspeed

By Marshall Honorof

The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition is a quality device for the burgeoning esports crowd – if you can afford it.

Logitech G915 Review: The Wireless Gaming Keyboard, Evolved

By Marshall Honorof

Editor's Choice

It's hard to imagine a better wireless gaming keyboard than the Logitech G915.

SteelSeries Apex 7 Keyboard Review: Colorful and Competent

By Marshall Honorof

While the SteelSeries Apex 7 is a good keyboard overall, it doesn't offer many advantages over similarly priced competitors.

Massdrop CTRL Mechanical Keyboard Review: A Productivity Keyboard for Work and Play

By Hunter Fenollol

Massdrop's latest keyboard appeals to both the gaming and productivity crowd.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Review: A Taste of Gaming Keyboards’ Future

By Marshall Honorof

If you want to know what the future of gaming keyboards might look like, the SteelSeries Apex Pro is an enticing, albeit imperfect, glimpse.

Corsair Nightsword RGB Mouse Review: Comfortable, Versatile and Capable

By Marshall Honorof

While the design is a bit too familiar, the Corsair Nightsword RGB is a good, large gaming mouse with tunable weights.

SteelSeries’ New Keyboard Gives You Per-Key Actuation

By Sherri L. Smith

SteelSeries just announced the Apex Pro and Apex Pro TKL what may potentially be the most customizable keyboard s in the world.

Razer Turret for Xbox One Review: PC-Quality Controls from the Couch

By Marshall Honorof

Editor's Choice

The Razer Turret for Xbox One is a very expensive upgrade, but it makes living-room mouse-and-keyboard controls both possible and elegant.

Razer's New Budget Peripherals Reviewed: Affordable or Just Cheap?

By Marshall Honorof

Of Razer's three new budget gaming peripherals, only the Basilisk Essential mouse is a real standout.

Corsair K83 Wireless Review: A Creative, Flawed Hybrid

By Marshall Honorof

A number of bizarre design elements make the Corsair K83 Wireless much more difficult to use than it needs to be.

Corsair One i160 Gaming PC Review: Compact, Cool and Colorful

By Michael Andronico

The Corsair One i160 improves on one of the best compact gaming PCs around with blazing components and slick RGB lighting.

HP Omen Sequencer Review: A Striking (But Overpriced) Gaming Keyboard

By Marshall Honorof

The HP Omen Sequencer's optical-mechanical switches are cool, but the peripheral is not inventive enough to justify its high price.

Razer Turret Is the Perfect Mouse and Keyboard Combo for Xbox One

By Phillip Tracy

Razer gave us a hands-on demo of the world's first wireless keyboard and mouse for the Xbox One, which will cost $249 and ship in March.

Razer HyperSense Gave Me a Full-Body Doom Experience

By Michael Andronico

Razer demonstrated its HyperSense haptics technology on a gaming chair, wrist rest, mouse and gaming headset, which combined to give us a full-body haptics experience.

Corsair Ironclaw RGB Review: A Big Mouse for Big Hands

By Marshall Honorof

The Corsair Ironclaw RGB is big, but it's also comfortable, well-designed, colorful and functional.

Razer BlackWidow Lite Review: A Gaming Keyboard for the Office

By Marshall Honorof

The Razer BlackWidow Lite is a welcome addition to the lineup and a smart investment for gamers who need to get some work done.

Logitech K600 Keyboard Review: A Smarter Way to Use Smart TVs

By Marshall Honorof

The Logitech K600 TV Keyboard's compatibility is a little unpredictable, but it's at least worth a look from smart-TV aficionados.

Razer BlackWidow Elite Review: The Best Razer Keyboard Yet

By Marshall Honorof

Editor's Choice

The bold, functional, inventive Razer BlackWidow Elite is what the whole brand has been building toward for years.

HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Review: Built for Speed, Not Comfort

By Marshall Honorof

The HyperX Alloy FPS RGB performs well, but it leaves out a number of useful premium features.

Razer Unveils Big Mouse, Keyboard and Headset Upgrades

By Marshall Honorof

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset, the Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard and the Razer Mamba Wireless mouse will be out next month.

Acer Predator Aethon 500 Keyboard Review: Not Enough for $180

By Marshall Honorof

Keep the Acer Predator Aethon 500 if it came with your new Acer PC; otherwise, you could do much better for the same price.

BlackBerry Key2 vs iPhone: Keyboard Face-Off

By Adam Ismail

BlackBerry's repeated attempts to revive the physical keyboard are admirable, but first the company must recapture what made its keyboards so special in the first place.