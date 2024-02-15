Snagged tickets to Taylor Swift? Here's 13 key accessories that'll ensure you have a great time

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour officially kicks off Down Under tomorrow night (Friday, February 16), with three shows in Melbourne and four in Sydney next week. For some hardcore Swifties, this concert will be a one-in-a-lifetime experience, with hundreds flocking to stand in (and outside) of the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney’s Accor Stadium to sing along to the 45-song show (that's four hours!).

If you’re one of the lucky few to score tickets to one of these elusive events, and you're keen to display your enthusiasm before the concert, or looking for the essentials that you can (or can't) bring to the stadium, we’ve got you covered. We've compiled a list of pre- and post-concert essentials – all easily available on Amazon – to ensure you have the most enchanting night ever.

Admittedly we’re cutting it real close to the tour starting, but Amazon’s one-day shipping for eligible suburbs and Prime members might just get you what you need real quick so you can turn up for the concert in style. For the most part, many of these essentials can be used in your everyday life, which means you can get the most bang for your buck after Taylor sails away from Aussie shores.

So… are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift Midnights (vinyl in jade green) | AU$60.99 Listening to the Eras setlist is an absolute must as a pre-game to the Swift game (get it?). To have a more authentic acoustic experience, picking up one of Taylor's albums on a vinyl record is sure to get the party started. If Midnights isn't your favourite Era, you can check out Taylor Swift's Amazon storefront to find the album of your choice instead.

Fenton RP115 briefcase turntable | AU$89 If you’ve got the vinyl above, you may need a record player to play it on. This Fenton turntable combines timeless tech with modern functionality, featuring Bluetooth connectivity, so you can play your fave tracks from your phone or tablet too. Also included is an aux-in port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, although it features dual speakers for your listening pleasure.

Anshine 5,560 pcs clay beads bracelet kit | AU$16.99 Make the friendship bracelets! You've still got time to get cracking on crafting song-related wristlets for the concert, and this bead kit is one of the cheapest available on Amazon. With over 5,000 pieces, you can prep plenty of customisable bracelets in the days before your concert (maybe even one for every song?).

Bose SoundLink Flex | AU$249.95 AU$179 on Amazon (save AU$70.95) This 28% off discount makes the Bose SoundLink Flex even more affordable. We previously chose this Bose portable speaker as a top deal in our Boxing Day round-up last year when it was down to AU$129, but if you missed out then, pick it up before your Eras Tour pre-party. Packed with features that drive deep, clear and immersive audio, this speaker is perfect for travelling, outdoors and parties all summer long. It's also waterproof and even floats, making it a poolside staple.

Philips Hue Play bar light | AU$129.95 AU$88.74 (save AU$41.21) Slashing 32% off the listed price, this Philip Hue Play bar light will amplify any pre- or post-concert shindig. This handy smart home light can be controlled by Alexa, Apple Home or Google Assistant, and gives you a stunning backlight behind any TV blasting Taylor's music videos. You can even sync the light with music, so you could even fill the room in a lavender haze if you wanted to!

Instax Square Link bundle (white) | AU$229 AU$156 (save AU$73) Get ready to snap up a storm! This handy Bluetooth smartphone printer brings your best concert moments to life quickly and easily. You can pair it to any smartphone via the Instax Connect app and print fun images anytime, anywhere — even at the Eras Tour because this kit comes bundled with a 10-pack of film and a photo album to build your memory bank.You can even edit or customise pictures before printing with the app.

JLab Go Air Pop (red) | AU$49.95 The Go Air Pop from JLab promise over eight hours of playtime on a single charge, plus these true wireless buds are sweat resistant too. There are easy-to-use touch controls on the buds themselves, and while there’s no equaliser to customise your sound preferences, there are three presets available to help your favourite Taylor tunes sound good. They’re available in several colourways, so you can choose one based on your most-listened album if you wish, but note that the others colours cost a little more, although they’re all under AU$100.

Simple Modern 1.18L tumbler with handle and straw lid (Lavender Mist) | AU$44.99 It goes without saying that it's important to hydrate before any event, especially a mammoth four-hour concert. That's where this stylish, stainless steel tumbler comes in handy. While you won't be allowed to take this into the stadium with you, we’re certain it'll come in handy when you need it after singing your lungs out. With double-walled insulation, this cup will keep any drinkable liquid cold for hours, costing you a fraction of the price of the infamous Stanley Cup, which averages AU$88 for the same volume.

Veektomx Mini power bank | AU$47.99 AU$29.99 (save AU$18) Currently knocking 38% off this mini power bank, this deal is hard to beat — especially if you plan to take as many videos or photos as your phone storage can handle at the Eras concert. The power bank is USB compatible, with USB-A, USB-C and Micro cable inputs. It's ultra-compact and lightweight, and it has built-in safeguards to help protect your phone from overheating. It also features a small LED screen, displaying available power and charging status.

Loop Switch 3-in-1 noise-reducing ear plugs | AU$89.95 Now, while it may seem silly to recommend AU$90 ear plugs for a concert, it can get loud and protecting your ears is a good thing. With a handy switch dial on the side of the plugs, you can change the Loop Switch’s noise-reducing capabilities, ranging from everyday conversation noise to full-on quiet mode. They also come in a compact carry case that can hook onto any keyring or phone charm. Loop ear plugs also come in various colours that can easily blend into or enhance your chosen Era's outfit.

Bunnychill Clear crossbody concert bag | AU$35.13 Unlike the US tour, where concert-goers had to bring a transparent or see-through bag for their belongings, Australia's stadiums don't require them. However, these concert bags are the perfect A4-sized capacity that our stadiums request. The bags come in either black or white, and feature a handy side pocket for your phone, plus a larger middle pocket for other items. All bags come with a different strap design, so the choice is up to you (and your wildest dreams).

JisuLife handheld mini fan | AU$19.99 With all of Taylor's concerts held in the middle of the Australian summer, a mini fan could come in handy. Ranking as Amazon's bestseller for personal mini fans, this cute and colourful handheld device will keep you cool all (cruel) summer long. It's super compact, too, so it will fit inside your bag or pocket. It's also got a flashlight at one end, so you'll easily find your seats (or put a torch up for Love Story). And just in case your phone dies, it also acts as a power bank, but we wouldn't necessarily recommend it as a standalone charger based on customer reviews.