Taylor Swift Eras movie is heading to Disney Plus with four new songs — here’s when it’s streaming

Are you ready for it? Your wildest dreams are about to come true — Taylor Swift's Eras tour concert movie is finally moving to a subscription streaming service. And the newly minted four-time Album of the Year Grammy winner has chosen Disney Plus as the film's home.

Disney Plus will debut "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)" on March 15. And in even more exciting news for Swifties, it will include the original concert film in its entirety for the first time, including "Cardigan," as well as four additional acoustic songs.

The Eras tour concert movie, directed by Sam Wrench, has been a massive and groundbreaking cinematic success. Swift stunned many in Hollywood by bypassing traditional studios and partnering with the exhibitor AMC Theaters to distribute "Eras Tour" (even to rival chains). AMC also later distributed "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé."

Filmed over three nights during Swift’s six-show sold-out run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, it dominated theaters after its release on October 12, 2023 and grossed over $260 million worldwide at the box office — making it the top-selling concert film of all time.

An extended edition of the film (with "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer" and "Long Live") became available as a premium digital rental on VOD platforms in December. It was nominated for the first-ever Golden Globe award for best cinematic and box office achievement, losing out to "Barbie."

The Eras tour movie is a phenomenon that likely all the best streaming services were vying to ensnare for their libraries. Netflix used to be the exclusive home to "Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour," though it left the service on Dec. 31.

It seems like Disney Plus has won Swift's favor, considering the platform also streams "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions." And even an entertainment behemoth like Disney is happy to be in the Swift business.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “’The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+.”

'Cardigan' and 4 new acoustic songs added to the Eras tour movie

Swifties howled when they discovered that "Cardigan" had been cut from the theatrical cut of the Eras tour movie. It was unclear why that was the case. Now, all is right with the world as the lead single from "Folklore" is restored to the "Taylor's Version" Disney Plus release.

Additionally, four new acoustic songs will be included. The movie was filmed over the first three nights of Swift's stint in Los Angeles. The surprise acoustic songs on those nights:

Night 1: "I Can See You," "Maroon"

Night 2: "Our Song," "You Are In Love"

Night 3: "Death By a Thousand Cuts," "You're on Your Own Kid"

"Our Song" and "You're on Your Own Kid" were already featured in the theatrical cut, so the other four tracks should be the ones to make "Taylor's Version."

The Eras tour lives on

While "Taylor's Version" marks the third iteration of the Eras tour movie, the show must — and is — going on.

The Eras tour recently restarted in Tokyo and Swift will go on to Australia and Singapore through early March. The tour will take a break for a couple of months before resuming in Paris in early May and continuing throughout Europe until mid-August.

During the spring tour hiatus, fans will not just get "Taylor's Version" but also brand-new music, as Swift announced that her 11th studio album "Tortured Poets Department" will be released April 19.