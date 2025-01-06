Samsung’s MicroLED smart mirror analyzed my skin, and then told me exactly which skincare products I should buy to fix it
This smart mirror concept scans your face to create an personalized skincare routine
The idea of a skincare routine sounds great in theory, but in reality, I have no idea where to start when it comes to finding products that’ll make my face look flawless. Or at least, I had no idea until I let Samsung’s MicroLED smart mirror concept scan my face for this very purpose.
Of all the Samsung non-TV display demonstrations from CES 2025, the brand’s prototype smart mirror seems to have the most practical consumer applications. I tried it out myself, stepping up to the screen and framing my face in the oval indicated on the mirror display. It snapped a picture, scanned my skin, and then rated my overall complexion based on four factors: wrinkles, pigmentation, pores, and erythema.
These image-based diagnostics are meant to be paired with a small moisture-detecting gadget that you essentially run over your skin, but that part wasn’t available as part of this demonstration. Instead, the image alone recognized some erythema (a.k.a. skin redness) around my cheeks as the conclusion of my assessment.
But it didn’t stop at recognition. A bunch of brand-name products appeared on the MicroLED display for me to peruse with specific details as to why I might want to incorporate them into my skincare routine. The personalized insights and analysis of my skin type meant that the recommended products might actually give me the kind of improvements I’m looking for. In case you’re curious, it suggested the innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Acid Cream ($30 @ Amazon). Stay tuned for whether I notice a difference in a few days.
My (hopefully) soon-to-be-glowing skin aside, the technology behind the display is very cool. For the mirror-like effect, Samsung used an ‘aluminium and niobium micro-patterned mirror structure’ that allows for a sharp, colorful display without compromising the reflection. A product called a mirror still has to be a mirror, after all.
Unfortunately, there’s no signs of this MicroLED smart mirror becoming something you can actually buy anytime soon. It was presented as a concept MicroLED application, or in other words, Samsung’s way of flexing what it can do in the MicroLED space.
