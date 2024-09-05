LG Display unveils 'stretchable' micro-LED — this could revolutionize wearable tech

During Seoul Fashion Week, LG Display dropped a new innovation when it comes to flexible and transparent displays: the stretchable display. According to LG Display, their stretchable displays "can be freely stretched, folded and twisted."

The groundbreaking displays were featured as part of clothing and bag concepts during the 2025 Korean fashion event.

It's a long way from the initial tech demo of stretchable displays that LG Display showed off in 2022. The 12-inch micro-LED panel was able to stretch up to 14-inches and could be folded or bent without being damaged.

As part of the fashion week debut, LG Display put a similar sized device on their runway models. The models can be seen scrunching the displays and wearing them in dresses and bags.

“Stretchable displays will have a great impact on the fashion industry by enabling the implementation of designs that previously could only be imagined," said Korean fashion designer Chung-Chung Lee in the press release.

(Image credit: LG Display)

LG Display appears to be searching for a commercial use for the technology but it looks like the screens could be attached to not only clothing but also skin. Assuming the company can attach a proper battery or power source, it could bring lightweight screens to our arms that could be stretched out.

It is unclear from LG Dispplay what the resolution of the display is or what the limitations are for the size of the screen. It's also unclear how the device is powered. Would your t-shirt need to be battery-powered? That said, this is clearly a prototype that has become much more viable since LG first introduced the concept.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

LG notes in their press release that stretchable displays "could revolutionize everyday life by enabling an era of IT devices that can be comfortably worn like clothes or attached to the body."

It's an interesting future, and LG seems to be taking displays into a fascinating direction with fashion and wearable screens.

LG isn't the only company working on stretchable devices, in 2021, Samsung showed off their own stretchable OLED display that could be attached to your skin. And Apple was granted a stretchable display patent this year.