Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ revealed — bigger display, Galaxy AI and more

The Samsung Galaxy S10 FE and S10 FE+ have been announced, and they come equipped with a faster processor, a bigger display, an upgraded camera and plenty of AI features.

The new "Fan Edition" tablets come hot on the heels of the Galaxy Tab S10 and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, offering a lower entry point to Samsung's latest lineup of slabs. Compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, you can expect a 13.1-inch LCD display on the S10 FE+, an upgraded 13MP and the new Exynos 1580 chip — primed for Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search, Solve Math, Handwriting Help and even a Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboard.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ are set to be available from April 17, with U.S. pricing starting at $499 for the S10 FE and $649 for the S10 FE+.

Here's what to expect with the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ Price From$499/AU$849 (128GB) From $649/AU$1,099 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) CPU Exynos 1580 Exynos 1580 Display 10.9-inch LCD (90Hz) 13.1-inch (90Hz) RAM 8GB 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Up to 256GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 8,000mAh 10,090mAh Accessories S Pen (included in box) S Pen (included in box) Size 10.01 x 6.5 x 0.2 inches 11.8 x 7.6 x 0.2 inches Weight 1.09 pounds 1.4 pounds Colors Grey, Silver, Light Blue Grey, Silver, Light Blue

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: What's different?

(Image credit: Samsung)

While the Galaxy Tab S10 FE models aren't too different from their predecessors, a few updates are worth checking out.

That includes the size and weight of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which is smaller and lighter than its previous model (10.01 x 6.5 x 0.2 inches and 1.1 pounds). This comes with a 10.9-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, and even sports 800 nits of peak brightness. As for battery, you can expect 8,000mAh capacity and 45W charging speed.

As for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, you're getting a bigger 13.1-inch LCD with that 90Hz refresh rate (last year was 12.4 inches), along with a wider (yet slimmer) design (11.8 x 7.6 x 0.2 inches). Battery-wise, it offers a 10,090mAh battery capacity and 45W for charging.

These tablets are IP68-rated like the previous models, but you can also expect a fingerprint sensor on the power button. You're also getting an upgraded 13MP rear camera for higher-resolution snaps on both models.

With the more powerful Exynos 1580 chip, Samsung is bringing AI features for the first time in the FE series. You can use Circle to Search with Google, Solve Math and Handwriting Help in Samsung Notes, an upgraded Object Eraser to remove objects in images, and Best Face to get the best group shot by changing people's faces based on expressions in other photos.

Otherwise, you can also find Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity (no Wi-Fi 6E?), with the 5G models offering one eSIM and a physical SIM slot.

There are only minimal changes here, but with a more powerful processor, a bigger display with the FE+, and a slimmer design, these could make it onto our list of the best tablets once we get our hands on them.