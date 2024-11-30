Cyber Monday iPad deals 2024: Save big on iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro
Here are the best Cyber Monday deals on iPads
Black Friday is over but you can still save on iPads now that Cyber Monday deals have started rolling out. If you've been waiting to get one of the best iPads at a lower price, there are several for you to choose from.
Right now, you can save big on most iPad models. My favorite Cyber Monday iPad deal right now is the We also suggest grabbing some of the best iPad cases to protect your new tablet.
My favorite iPad deal for those on a budget is the iPad 10th generation for just $259 on Amazon, which is $90 off. The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 is another deal I like since it's $749 (after applying a $50 coupon).
The iPad mini 6 has been on sale but it's been coming in and out of stock. These are perfect examples of why taking advantage of a deal is best if you see it.
Here are the best Cyber Monday iPad deals happening now.
Quick Links
- iPad 10th Gen (64GB): was $349 now $259 @ Amazon
- iPad mini 7th Gen (128GB): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon
- iPad Air 11-inch (128GB, M2): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
- iPad Air 13-inch (128GB, M2): was $799 now $699 @ Amazon
- iPad Pro 11-inch (256GB, M4): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
- iPad Pro 13-inch (256GB, M4): was $1,299 now $1,099 Amazon
iPad
Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.
The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet. Save $90 right now for Cyber Monday.
iPad mini
The 6th generation iPad mini sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, TouchID support and USB-C connectivity. It also supports the Apple Pencil 2 and offers the same thin bezels and elegant design as the iPad Air and iPad Pro. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.
The new iPad mini is here. In our iPad mini 7 review, we praised its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support.
iPad Air
The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
iPad Pro
LOWEST PRICE! The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made. The iPad Pr is listed at $899, but there's a clickable coupon to take another $50 off the price at checkout.
LOWEST PRICE! The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.
LOWEST PRICE! If you're using an iPad Pro for work, chances are you could do with some extra storage space. The latest 13-inch iPad Pro M4 512GB model is currently $200 off at Amazon. That's 13% off and the cheapest we've ever seen this configuration go.
Lowest price! The 1TB model of the latest 11-inch iPad Pro M4 is also on sale. It's 8% off at $1,649 for non-Prime members, which is already the lowest we've seen this 1TB model go. However, if you're a Prime member there's a $50 coupon, taking the total discount to $200!
Accessories
This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the 1st Generation Apple Pencil. The stylus is great for taking notes on your iPad. It's compatible with the iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th generations), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generations), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad Pro 9.7-inch.
If you want a cheaper stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing and drawing on your tablet.
The best new iPads, including the iPad mini 7, all benefit from the new features in Apple Pencil Pro—like the squeeze and barrel roll features—not to mention all the classic Apple Pencil capabilities like pressure sensitivity, low latency, and tilt support.
This is our favorite iPad case. It's got an outstanding feature set, with a built-in keyboard and trackpad and dedicated shortcut buttons. It's pricy, but that's less of a problem now that it's on sale. This deal is for the 11-inch iPad Pro case.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.