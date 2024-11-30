Cyber Monday iPad deals 2024: Save big on iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro

Black Friday is over but you can still save on iPads now that Cyber Monday deals have started rolling out. If you've been waiting to get one of the best iPads at a lower price, there are several for you to choose from.

Right now, you can save big on most iPad models. My favorite Cyber Monday iPad deal right now is the We also suggest grabbing some of the best iPad cases to protect your new tablet.

My favorite iPad deal for those on a budget is the iPad 10th generation for just $259 on Amazon, which is $90 off. The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 is another deal I like since it's $749 (after applying a $50 coupon).

The iPad mini 6 has been on sale but it's been coming in and out of stock. These are perfect examples of why taking advantage of a deal is best if you see it.

Here are the best Cyber Monday iPad deals happening now.

iPad

Apple 10.2" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $329 now $199 at Best Buy Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

iPad mini

Apple 8.3" iPad mini 6 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $499 now $339 at Amazon The 6th generation iPad mini sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, TouchID support and USB-C connectivity. It also supports the Apple Pencil 2 and offers the same thin bezels and elegant design as the iPad Air and iPad Pro. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

iPad Air

Apple 13" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $799 now $699 at Amazon The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

iPad Pro

Apple 11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $749 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made. The iPad Pr is listed at $899, but there's a clickable coupon to take another $50 off the price at checkout.

Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.

Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,399 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! If you're using an iPad Pro for work, chances are you could do with some extra storage space. The latest 13-inch iPad Pro M4 512GB model is currently $200 off at Amazon. That's 13% off and the cheapest we've ever seen this configuration go.

Apple 11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/1TB): was $1,799 now $1,599 at Amazon Lowest price! The 1TB model of the latest 11-inch iPad Pro M4 is also on sale. It's 8% off at $1,649 for non-Prime members, which is already the lowest we've seen this 1TB model go. However, if you're a Prime member there's a $50 coupon, taking the total discount to $200!

Accessories

Apple Apple Pencil 1: was $99 now $59 at Amazon This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the 1st Generation Apple Pencil. The stylus is great for taking notes on your iPad. It's compatible with the iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th generations), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generations), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad Pro 9.7-inch.

Apple Apple Pencil USB-C: was $79 now $68 at Amazon If you want a cheaper stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing and drawing on your tablet.