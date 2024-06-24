OnePlus Pad Pro launch is closer than you think — the latest on the new tablet

We only recently got our hands on the OnePlus Pad, which is a solid, wallet-friendly tablet and it's already getting a a Pro-level sibling. For years OnePlus was in the habit of only releasing one or two devices a year, recently, the company has expanded its lineup significantly and part of that included adding "Pro" upgrades to its various phones.

OnePlus surprised with a teaser of a new OnePlus Pad Pro last week on the Chinese social media site Weibo. However, at the time, the company did not release any other information beyond a June 27 release date.

This week, 9to5 Google spotted a series of images from regular Weibo leak-maven Digital Chat Station that showed off the OnePlus Pad Pro.

The images from the leak showcase a tablet that looks a lot like the OnePlus Pad. DCS says that the new tablet has a thin and light design with an "all metal body." The current OnePlus Pad only has an aluminum back.

Alongside that, they teased a "very attractive" price. Currently, the OnePlus Pad sells for $479. With current 11-inch iPad Air 2024 and Samsung Tab S9+ tablets selling for $999, OnePlus could price their "Pro" model anywhere from we $600 to $1000. If we had to guess, we'll take bets on the Pro tablet being closer to $600.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Digital Chat Station) (Image credit: Digital Chat Station) Leaked image of the OnePlus Pad Pro tablet with magnetic keyboard and OnePlus Style pencil. The screen shows off the homescreen (Image credit: Digital Chat Station) Leaked image of the OnePlus Pad Pro tablet with OnePlus Stylo pencil leaning against. The screen shows a cartoon playing (Image credit: Digital Chat Station) Leaked image of the OnePlus Pad Pro tablet with a video game on the screen (Image credit: Digital Chat Station)

The teaser image from OnePlus shows the new tablet with a magnetic keyboard and what looks like a black version of the OnePlus Stylo, one of the best Apple Pencil Alternatives. I've only seen the Stylo in white, so that would be new if OnePlus has different colorways planned.

Digital Chat's images also show off the magnetic keyboard and the black Stylo. Other than color, both accessories look to be getting slight design updates.

We'd already seen rumors of a OnePlus Pad 2, which may move on from a Dimensity 9000 chipset to the processor du jour in Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. In replies to their post, Digital Chat Station seemed to indicate that the OnePlus Pad Pro will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

