Where to buy Stanley tumblers — shop Amazon, REI and more

Stanely is known for making some of the best water bottles and best travel coffee mugs we've tested. The company, which was founded in 1913 by inventor William Stanley Jr., regularly releases new tumblers and colors designed to keep your hot drinks hot and your cold beverages cool.

However, their popularity on social media has made it particularly hard to find Stanley tumblers in stock. So if you're wondering where to buy Stanley tumblers — you've come to the right place. On this page we're listing the latest Stanley announcements, release dates, and Stanley sales. We're also point you in the right direction when it comes to purchasing limited edition Stanley devices.

If you're looking for general deals, you can shop Stanley's newest arrivals from $10 at Amazon. Currently, there aren't a lot of products that are being discounted, but stock is healthy with Stanley camp mugs, tumblers, and flasks currently in stock.

Where to buy Stanley tumblers

Latest sales

Stanley AeroLight Transit Water Bottle: was $25 now $16 @ REI

The AeroLight Transit Water Bottle can hold up to 12 fluid ounces of liquid making it easy to stay hydrated on the go. It features a stainless steel, BPA free construction with a double-wall vacuum insulation.

Stanley Wide Mouth Bottle: was $55 now $50 @ Amazon

It's a modest discount, but the Stanley Wide Mouth Bottle is $5 off at Amazon. It keeps liquids (soup, coffee, or tea) hot or cold for up to 24 hours. It's also made with BPA-free materials, keeping its contents safe to consume.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler: for $45 @ Stanley

Back in February, Stanley unveiled its Annual Color Palette for 2024, which included eight new colors ranging from Lilac (pictured) to Pomelo. These colors will be restocked all year long.

Get ready! Stanley is about to drop a new collection. The Stanley Neon Collection will be available starting on Tuesday, March 19. The bright spring-friendly colors will be available across many products. Make sure to bookmark this page for stock when the new colors drop.