Walmart just launched a huge Black Friday robot vacuum sale — 7 deals I'd recommend buying
Get some automated assistance with Walmart's robot vacuum deals
Those Black Friday deals are inching closer by the day, but if you've been looking for a robot assistant to help tidy for your family's Thanksgiving arrival, we've got good news.
Walmart is running a series of deals on robot vacuum cleaners right now, meaning you can skip the queues and enjoy having someone else do the cleaning. There's the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 on sale for $79 at Walmart, and a staggering $260 off this ONSON 2-in-1 mop combo.
Here are the best deals I've found so you can have the cleanest floors this holiday season.
Quick Links
- Shop all robot vacuum deals at Walmart
- Ionvac SmartClean 2000: was $199 now $79
- Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $199 now $99
- GleeU GRS1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $249 now $97
- ONSON Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $369 now $109
- iHome AutoVac Nova S1: was $249 now $119
- eufy Clean L50: was $199 now $159
- Shark Matrix 2-in-1: was $379 now $249
Best Walmart Robot Vacuum deals
For under $100, you can get a smart vacuum that can avoid stairs and objects, charge itself automatically, and offers a multitude of brushes to get the job done.
This smart vacuum can be controlled via an app, and offers 1,800 Pa of suction and 100 minutes of cleaning per charge. It has a 550ML dustbox included, too, and it can avoid objects and falls around the house.
Get a huge saving on this GleeU model which can run for more than two hours without charging. It's also ideal for pet hair and can slip under beds and sofas with ease.
I was convinced this is a typo, but you really can save $260 on this ONSON 2-in-1 combo which features a vacuum and mop. Alexa and Google Assistant are supported, too, as well as the ONSON companion app.
This innovative robot vacuum can set Virtual Boundaries so it knows where to clean and where to avoid, and can avoid entire rooms if you need it to. It'll run for two-and-a-half hours on a single charge, too, and pick up where it left off.
With 4,000 Pa suction, this is a powerful vacuum, but also offers precise laser navigation and it adjusts that power depending on what flooring it's currently working on.
This 2-in-1 Shark option comes with a vacuum and mop packed into a compact package, with Alexa and Google Assistant support. Its mop scrubs 100 times a minute, helping work through tough stains, and it uses a grid system to ensure no spots are missed.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.