Verizon Flash sale scores you a free iPhone 15 — how to get yours

The iPhone 15 is one of the most sought after smartphones. Not only did we name it one of the best phones of 2024, but it's also a pretty solid value with a processor that tears through anything you throw its way.

For a limited time, you can get the iPhone 15 for free at Verizon. To get this deal, you'll need to open a new line at Verizon and sign up for either Verizon's Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. Otherwise, no trade-in is required. It's one of the best iPhone 15 deals we've seen.

Verizon is offering the iPhone 15 for free. To get this deal, you'll need to activate a new line with either Verizon's Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. Otherwise, no trade-in is required. In our iPhone 15 review, we said its design, excellent main camera performance, and long lasting battery life (11 hours and 5 minutes) make it a formidable phone worthy of your attention. It features a 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 OLED display, A16 Bionic chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP front camera, and USB-C connectivity.

The iPhone 15 is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chipset. Yes, that's the same chipset found in its predecessor, but it's more than sufficient for everything from streaming to gaming. In fact, in our iPhone 15 review we said simple tasks such as launching apps, surfing the web, and watching video are handled easily. It's also great for gaming. Even though it's missing a smoother 90Hz or 120Hz display refresh rate, the iPhone 15 is can run all of today's intensive action titles without a hiccup.

The iPhone 15 also lasted an impressive 11 hours and 5 minutes on Tom's Guide's battery test. While it's common to find it free at most carriers, it usually requires a trade-in, which is why today's flash deal from Verizon is worth calling out (since no trade-in is required).