Treat yourself to exclusive hardwood flooring at Home Depot

As one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world, The Home Depot stocks a wide range of products to spruce up or renovate any living space. That includes tools and building materials, as well as exclusive flooring products. Did you know that also includes engineered hardwood flooring?

If you’re looking for luxurious yet affordable real wood flooring, then it’s got to be the Home Decorators Collection Engineered Hardwood , which is priced at $2.99/sq ft. The range features a variety of styles, colors and wood species to suit your home. They can also be sanded and refinished but not as often as solid hardwood.

The quality has to be seen to be believed. Thankfully, samples can be ordered for only $2.99. Before purchasing, take advantage of their flooring calculator, which works out how much you’ll need for your space. You can also check out our Home Depot coupon codes hub to save money on your purchases.

Get your engineered hardwood flooring from Home Depot The Home Depot is one of the world's most loved and well-known home improvement retailers. Along with tools, building materials, and décor, The Home Depot has a wide range of exclusive hardwood flooring products that benefit from spend & save deals, so the bigger the project, the more you save! To make things easier, check out the Home Depot flooring visualizer to view various flooring options in your own space.

Our recommended flooring products

Wymill Hickory Click-Lock Wire Brushed A light beige hickory color with a wire-brushed matte finish. The scratch-resistant coating makes it the perfect solution for rooms of any traffic level.

Hayes Mill Oak Click-Lock Wire Brushed Prefer something a little darker? Then why not grab a sample of the medium brown oak with a wire-brushed matte finish? It also benefits from a click-lock locking system for easy DIY installation.

Kensington Hickory Tongue & Groove Wire Brushed With extra wide, long planks and a real Hickory Hardwood top layer, the Kensington product looks absolutely fantastic. It’s sustainably sourced and fantastic value.

Why we love Home Depot

The Home Depot is a one-stop shop for flooring solutions. Any vinyl or hardwood flooring product can be ordered as samples to help you decide which finish is best for your space. Once you’ve decided which product you’re going to go for, simply use the flooring calculator to ensure accurate purchasing decisions.

If you'd like to be the first to hear about exclusive coupons and promo codes, then you're best bet is to subscribe to the Home Depot newsletter. All you have to do is enter your email address on the The Home Depot website.