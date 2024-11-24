This is the one Black Friday deal I'm buying after getting a Steam Deck OLED

I finally got my hands on a Steam Deck OLED this week, and the timing has proved to be rather perfect. Steam is set to launch a massive Autumn Sale next week, but I've already spotted the one Black Friday deal I'm adding to my cart this weekend over at Amazon to boost the storage on my Deck.

Right now, the SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC card is on sale for $35, that's just $5 shy of the lowest price. For Deck owners who want the best performance possible, the SanDisk 512GB Extreme Pro microSDXC is $51.

There are similar deals over in the U.K. as well. The SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC card is on sale for £35 (was £42) at Amazon, while the 512GB Extreme Pro SD card has dropped to £44. Alternatively, the SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC card is on sale for £29 (was £52), but it comes with quite a drop in performance compared to the Extreme lineup.

As you might have guessed, a SanDisk Extreme microSDX card boosts your Steam Deck storage (and it's also compatible with Nintendo Switch!), giving you more room to play with. While I have a Steam Deck with a roomy 1TB of internal storage, modern blockbuster games typically boast pretty chunky filesizes, so having some additional space to work with is pretty essential.

I've done my research and the SanDisk Extreme is the card that I think will be best for most people. It's got a performance edge over the Ultra but isn't as expensive as the Extreme Pro lineup. It's the mid-tier pick, and thanks to this Black Friday deal at Amazon, it's now more affordable than ever.

The other question you'll need to ask yourself is what size card to buy, and for me, I think 512GB is the perfect amount. Anything less and you're not really boosting your available storage space enough for the purchase to be worthwhile, and while the 1TB model does look nice, the $79 price is offputting when you consider that a 512GB is a more palatable $35 on sale.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for even more Black Friday deals at the world's biggest online retailer, we've got a comprehensive guide to the best Amazon Black Friday deals covering pretty much all product categories.