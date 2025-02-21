This 2-in-1 charger is my go to travel gadget — and it just hit its lowest price ever
If you're looking for some of the best travel tech around, there's a good chance you've run into the issue of what charger to get. Between your phone, wearable, earbuds, and anything else you're traveling with, it's important to find something that doesn't take up too much room in your bag — and this Butterfly 2-in-1 charger from Twelve South might be the perfect choice.
For a limited time, you can get the Twelve South Butterfly 2-in-1 Charger on sale for just $103 at Amazon. Able to charge multiple devices and small enough to fit in your pocket, it could be a huge boon for your next trip.
Save almost $30 on this charger which neatly folds for travel, but has enough space to charge an iPhone and an AirPods case or Apple Watch. It includes a USB-C cable, USB-C power adapter, four international plug adapters and a travel bag.
Twelve South is known for its excellent product lineup, and while its accessories aren't exactly what you'd call cheap, they're well-made — and the same is true of this Butterfly charger, which gets its name from the way it unfolds.
Open the circular case and you can pop your iPhone (or Android device) on one side for wireless charging, while the other has a flip-up Apple Watch puck. Don't own the latter? You can keep the puck flat and lay your AirPods case on there for wireless charging, too.
All of this power comes from a single USB-C port, and as a nice touch, the colors of the case are meant to match up with those offered by Apple for MacBook models.
Multiple power adapters are included, too, so you can use the charger in the US, UK, EU, and Australia, and folded up it's around the size of an AirPods case. In fact, you can fold it back on itself to use it as an iPhone holder, too, which is ideal for FaceTime calls.
