The new Dell XPS 14 is $210 off in epic Dell TechFest deal — ends today!
Plus, save on Alienware gaming rigs
March turned out to be a busy month for deals. While Amazon might've stolen most of the spotlight, the Dell TechFest sale was just as good for fans of Dell and Alienware rigs.
Although the sale is only valid through Sunday, there are still a handful of solid deals you can get on Dell laptops, monitors, and gaming rigs. There's even a new discount on the recently-launched XPS 14 on sale for $1,549 at Dell. That's $210 off and the first deal we've seen on this new machine. Below, I've rounded up five of the best sales you can still get. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Dell coupons).
5 best Dell sales
Dell XPS 13 (2022): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-laptop/spd/xps-13-9315-laptop/xn9315gmmks" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $799 now $599 @ Dell
The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/dell-xps-13-2022" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 60Hz display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
Alienware 34" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/alienware-34-curved-qd-oled-gaming-monitor-aw3423dw/apd/210-bcye/monitors-monitor-accessories" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $899 @ Dell
This beautiful display is a great curved gaming monitor, and at this price it's a killer deal. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/alienware-34-qd-oled-gaming-monitor-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Alienware 34 QD-OLED gaming monitor review we celebrated the beautiful QD-OLED panel, high refresh rate (175Hz over DisplayPort or 100Hz via HDMI), elegant design and easy-to-use interface. Just be aware that this monitor has no HDMI 2.1 ports (so no support for 120Hz or variable refresh rate if you plug your gaming console in) and it takes up a lot of space on your desk.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAlienware-AW3423DW-34-18-inch-3440x1440-Curvature%2Fdp%2FB09VQ48X5Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$899 @ Amazon
Alienware Aurora R16: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/cty/pdp/spd/alienware-aurora-r16-desktop" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Dell
One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed is now on sale for Dell TechFest. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core i7-14700F CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/alienware-aurora-r16" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.
Alienware x14 R2 w/ RTX 4060: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/gaming-laptops/alienware-x14-gaming-laptop/spd/alienware-x14-r2-laptop/useahbtsx14r1ghnb" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Dell
The small-but-mighty Alienware x14 R2 is getting a price cut in Dell's latest sale. It features an impressive 14-inch 2560 x 1600 QHD+ 165Hz display, Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/alienware-x14-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Alienware X14 review, we said the Editor's Choice machine delivers solid performance. (Note: We reviewed an older model).
Dell XPS 14: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-14-laptop/spd/xps-14-9440-laptop/usexcpbts9440gtxz" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,759 now $1,549 @ Dell
The latest member of the XPS family is on sale. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/laptops/dell-xps-14" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Dell XPS 14 hands-on review, we said it features a gorgeous display, minimalist design, and enough power for everyday work and mid-range gaming. The config on sale packs a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
