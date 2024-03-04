11 deals you need to see in Dell's huge TechFest savings event

March can be a quiet month for deals. However, Dell is spicing things up with a month-long sale on some of our favorite Dell laptops, gaming rigs, and monitors.

Dell TechFest kicked off today with hundreds of deals on Dell devices. It's not uncommon to see Dell deals throughout the year — their semi-annual sale is especially popular — so I've combed through all of today's deals to surface the very best sales. I've hand-picked deals on Dell devices we've tested and/or recommend.

Currently, one of the best deals is XPS 13 for $799 at Dell. The model on sale packs a Core i7-1250U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's $300 off and one of the better configurations we've seen on sale. Below are 10 other deals I'd recommend during the Dell TechFest sale. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Dell coupons).

Dell TechFest sale

Laptops

Dell Inspiron 15: was $699 now $529 @ Dell

This is an excellent deal that knocks $170 off the Inspiron 15. Its stunning visuals are thanks to the 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz display that offers a clean, sharp image. Alongside this, you'll find a Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 (2022): was $799 now $599 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 60Hz display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: was $899 now $699 @ Dell

The latest 2-in-1 powerhouse from Dell comes in the form of this sleek Inspiron 14 — sporting a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All of this makes the $200 saving all the more worthwhile!

Dell XPS 13 Plus (2023): was $1,499 now $999 @ Dell

Dell's knocking a whopping $500 off the price of its XPS 13 Plus. The config on sale sports a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1600 touchscreen, Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In our XPS 13 Plus review, we said it's powerful enough for light work and gaming, but lacks in the battery department. That said, today's $500 discount makes it a better bargain if you don't require long-lasting battery life.

Alienware x14 R2 w/ RTX 4060: was $1,899 now $1,599 @ Dell

The small-but-mighty Alienware x14 R2 is getting a price cut in Dell's latest sale. It features an impressive 14-inch 2560 x 1600 QHD+ 165Hz display, Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU. In our Alienware X14 review, we said the Editor's Choice machine delivers solid performance. (Note: We reviewed an older model).

Alienware x16 w/ RTX 4060: was $1,949 now $1,599 @ Dell

Traditionally priced over $2,000, this epic gaming rig is now on sale for just under $1,600. It sports a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 480Hz display, Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU. The 16-inch QHD non-touch display sits inside a Lunar Silver case. The chassis also includes AlienFX lightning zones programmable with up to 16.8 million distinct colors.

Monitors

Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: was $119 now $79 @ Dell

The Dell SE2422H is a 1080p monitor that offers style, performance, and value. The display supports AMD FreeSync tech and features a 75MHz refresh rate. It offers HDMI connectivity (HDCP 1.4) and now Dell is selling it at a decent discount.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Dell 27" Curved Monitor: was $299 now $199 @ Dell

The Dell S2722DGM is a big-screen display for gamers on a budget. It features a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. The 27-inch monitor also sports a curved display designed to immerse you in whatever it is your watching or playing.

Price check: $255 @ Amazon

Alienware 25" 1080p Monitor: was $649 now $499 @ Dell

The Alienware AW2524H offers support for up to 500 frames per second (if you overclock it) and a low 0.5ms response time. If you're super serious about framerates or an Esports professional, this is the monitor for you. In our Alienware AW2524HF review, we said the Editor's Choice display delivers blazing-fast performance and super-low latency.

Price check: $746 @ Amazon

Dell 32" 4K Monitor: was $699 now $599 @ Dell

If you want a 32-inch 4K gaming monitor that's suitable for both PC and consoles, the GG3223Q is it. It features a beautiful display, a sensible design, and an easy way to navigate through menus. In our Dell G3223Q review, we said it provides gorgeous visuals, with high resolution, a fast refresh rate, and vibrant colors all around.

Price check: $599 @ Amazon

