The Good Guys Boxing Day sale 2022: early deals and what to expect

For most Aussies, The Good Guys will need no introduction (if only for its catchy ads and jingle). Consistently a source of quality savings on some of the hottest tech items, the electronics retailer is never one to skip out on a sales event and this year's Boxing Day will be no exception.

With Christmas now just days away, we’re already seeing some bargains via The Good Guys. But the deals will surely step up into high gear when the retailer's official Boxing Day sales launch, which we expect to happen from December 24.

In order to ensure you’re up to date with top savings on the highest quality tech and appliances, we’ll be collecting all the best deals as they emerge below. Just be sure to act quickly if you spot the right deal for you, as there are no guarantees stock will last.

Early Good Guys Boxing Day deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch4 BT 40mm - Black | AU$399 AU$299 (opens in new tab) (save AU$100) Although a generation behind the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch, this 4th-gen wearable largely matches its newer sibling for specs and performance to offer premium functionality and features. It certainly helps that this one also looks great and boasts an IP68 waterproof rating, making this AU$100 saving one well worth considering. Also available in Gold (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-inch OLED TV | AU$4,376 AU$3,295 (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,081) Nothing short of exceptional and arguably the best TV on the market, the LG C2 OLED TV packs in an eye-popping array of impressive technical specs behind its gorgeous OLED screen. With the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor at the wheel, picture quality here is superb, while HDMI 2.1 support for 4K@120Hz, VRR, ALLM, and eARC make it a quality option for gamers. And right now you can save over AU$1,000 on this premium home screen at The Good Guys.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 75-inch U7HAU ULED TV | AU$2,799 AU$2,295 (opens in new tab) (save AU$504) If you're on the hunt for screen size that won't break the bank, this deal on the Hisense U7HAU should appeal. With QLED Quantum Dot Colour and Full Array Local Dimming, picture quality for this one is solid, while gaming friendly HDMI 2.1 support for 4K@120Hz, variable refresh rates and auto low latency mode make this an attractive option for gamers at its price.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones | AU$499 AU$339 (opens in new tab) (save AU$160) Bose have earned a lot of love from audiophiles in recent years, consistently dropping some of the highest quality audio tech including headphones. That's where these top notch Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless cans stand out, offering excellent noise cancellation and overall sound profile in a set of headphones that are lightweight and comfortable. Snap them up now from The Good Guys at a discounted price of just AU$339.

When does The Good Guys Boxing Day sale start?

A little birdie tells us we can expect The Good Guys to officially kick off its Boxing Day sale online sometime on the evening of Christmas Eve (December 24) this year. Shopping the sale in-store will have to wait until the date of Boxing Day itself on December 26 but the good news is that Aussies hungry for quality bargains on top tech items will be able to celebrate Christmas early this year.

When will The Good Guys Boxing Day sale end?

The Good Guys has a habit of being a little more generous with the length of its sales than some other electronics retailers, and so we expect The Good Guys to make its Boxing Day sale last until potentially the start of the New Year. That’s great news for the slowpokes among us, in theory, but we know that stock isn’t always guaranteed so it’s better to get in early just to be safe.

What can we expect from The Good Guys Boxing Day sale this year?

In terms of what we can hope to expect from The Good Guys for Boxing Day this year, the short answer would be ‘a bit of everything’. We expect some solid savings on a wide range of tech items and household appliances, from quality TVs and home entertainment items to fridges, microwaves and more.

Last year, we saw The Good Guys slash 20% off a whole range of Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP and Microsoft laptops, while offering discounts up to AU$1,500 on TVs from the likes of LG and Samsung. Like for many other retailers, the best savings in terms of money alone will come on high-priced items like TVs and refrigerators.

But if we see blanket savings on laptops from quality brands this year like we did last year, this could mean the best chance for Aussies to get a jump on being back to school ready.