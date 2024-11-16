The Bose Ultra Open are my favorite earbuds of the year — and they just crashed to their lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Black Friday is a great time of year to upgrade your wireless earbuds, and I've been testing something truly different this year that I think is a game-changer for the category. In fact, for me, they're better than the AirPods Pro.

Right now, you can get the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds for just $249 at Amazon, which is $50 off and the lowest price for these comfortable open-style buds.

Lowest price! Sometimes you don't want to block out all the noise around you — and that's when open earbuds like this come into play. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds sound great and come with spatial audio support. You also get a very comfortable fit that won't fall out of your ears and a strong 7.5 hours of battery life. Save $50 right now.

Unlike the AirPods Pro and most other premium earbuds, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds don't plug up your ears. They clip onto your ears like earrings. I'm telling you, they feel super comfortable to wear for several hours at a time.

As you'll see in our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review, we praised their "barely-there feel" and the excellent spatialized listening experience. And there's surprisingly minimal sound leakage.

You're not going to get active noise cancellation, but that's a trade-off I'm willing to live with for earbuds that won't fall out of my ears while I'm walking around New York City or going for a run.

The battery life is perfect, too. The Bose Ultra Open buds offer 7.5 hours of listening time and up to 27 hours of juice with the included charging case. It's just too bad the case doesn't support wireless charging.

I also like how easy it is to access the buttons on the back barrel part of the buds. You can single-press to play/pause and double-press to skip tracks.

While the call quality could be better, the Bose Ultra Open are my favorite earbuds of the year. And they're even better right now with this early Black Friday deal.

