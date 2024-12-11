The best Christmas gift ideas in 2024: 19 great buys for every budget

There are only two whole weeks to go until a certain someone takes a sleigh ride around town, dropping off presents and gifts galore. And while the rosy-cheeked, jolly fellow will likely get everything you asked for, you may be having trouble finding exactly what to give your loved ones this Christmas.

Well, you can refer to us here at Tom's Guide as "Santa's little helpers", as we've compiled some of the best Christmas gift ideas in 2024. Whether you're shopping for the tech-savvy relos, or looking for something extra for the kids, we've got you covered.

Right now, there's a healthy abundance of deals available, with plenty of the best tech, home appliances, personal care items and more discounted at top trusted retailers like Amazon, The Good Guys and JB Hi-Fi.

Plus, these deals come with free or expedited delivery within seven business days, so you'll have plenty of time to get each prezzie wrapped and under the tree before the big day.

Spoiling your loved ones this Christmas shouldn't break the bank, so we've categorised each and every deal based on different price points, starting with Christmas Gifts under AU$50, all the way to around the AU$300 mark.

If none of these gift ideas below tickle your fancy, you can always use them as a sounding board or prepare your own wishlist for the upcoming Boxing Day sales. So without further ado, here are the best Christmas gift ideas for 2024.

Best Christmas Gift ideas: Under AU$50

Blink Mini 2 Indoor Camera: was AU$69 now AU$35 at Amazon Save AU$34

The Blink Mini 2 is an affordable indoor camera with a wired connection that offers high-resolution live-view footage, a built-in LED spotlight and two-way audio. The camera also detects motion, so you can put your mind at ease when away from home. You can arm, disarm or simply check on your house from anywhere using the Blink app or via the Alexa Blink smart home skill on any Echo device. Available in black or white and you can purchase a 2-pack for AU$50.

Echo Pop: was AU$79 now AU$29 at Amazon Save AU$50

Looking for an affordable way to bring Alexa into your home? This Amazon Echo Pop speaker will turn your house into the smart home of your dreams, with access to thousands of Alexa skills such as checking the weather, controlling music and listening to the news. You can even make calls — all by using just your voice.

INIU B6 22.5W Power Bank: was AU$46.99 now AU$25.49 at Amazon Save AU$21.50

Let's face it — there's definitely someone in your life who's connected to their phone 24/7. Fuel their affinity by snapping up this INIU power bank this Christmas. Currently 46% off, this portable charger packs a mighty punch as it can recharge any smartphone at least twice.

Lego Iconic Cherry Blossoms: was AU$22.99 now AU$17.99 at Myer Save AU$5

Need something simple to gift a loved one but don't want to break the bank? With over 11K glowing reviews on the listing, this simple set is ideal for flower enthusiasts, with two pastel-hued cuttings of the iconic blooms. Each cherry blossom twig measures over 35 cm long, and comes with different coloured pieces to create your own unique stems.

Best Christmas Gift ideas: Under AU$100

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Solo (Mango): was AU$229 now AU$99 at Myer Save AU$130

The best Christmas morning present is a fresh cup of coffee in between the chaos of opening gifts and dealing with relatives. While we've seen this machine for cheaper, you can't go past the one-touch convenience of a Nespresso Vertuo Pop. Now available in this fun festive Mango colourway at Myer.

Philips Hue Smart Plug: was AU$64.95 now AU$57 at Amazon Save AU$7.95

If you're thinking of dipping your feet into a smart home setup, a smart plug is a relatively affordable way to get started. This Philips Hue option is easy to use and its app is just as streamlined. It also works over Bluetooth or via the Hue Bridge if you already have a Hue setup. All you need to do is plug it into any appliance — i.e. a lamp or your coffee machine — and schedule automation for it.

NutriBullet Mega Pack 900W Blender: was AU$119 now AU$99 at The Good Guys Save AU$20

Got a friend on a health kick? This NutriBullet Mega Pack has all you could ever need in a compact blending setup. With a normal extractor blade for tough-skinned fruit and veggies and an extra milling blade for breaking down nuts. The pack also features some great on-the-go accessories, including a flip-top lid, vessel grips and a lip ring for straight-from-the-cup drinking.

Twelve South AirFly Pro (black): was AU$89.95 now AU$74.99 at Amazon Save AU$14.96

Got someone on your list who's frequently stamping their passport somewhere new? Tell them to say goodbye to tangled cords thanks to this nifty little transmitter. You can wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, games, gym equipment and more, to your favourite Bluetooth headphones, without sacrificing superb sound quality.

Best Christmas Gift ideas: Under AU$150

Frameo Digital Picture Frame: was AU$188.95 now AU$119.98 at Amazon Save AU$68.97

If you're after a gift for Mum or Nan, this Frameo frame is the photo frame she's always wanted. With a connected app, you can load up to 32GB of photos and videos for you and your family to view and enjoy. Plus, the frame's touch screen makes navigating between your favourite moments super easy.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was AU$165 now AU$139.45 at Amazon Save AU$25.55

Give the ultimate gift of peace of mind and let your giftee keep tabs on belongings (or pets) at all times with a sleek and innovative Apple AirTag. While the 11% markdown may seem minuscule to most, when it comes to Apple products any discount over 10% is something to consider. Plus, with this 4-pack, you'll save big when compared to buying the smart trackers individually.

Shark SmoothStyle: was AU$149.99 now AU$139 at Amazon Save AU$10.99

There are few better gifts than a good blow out, and the Shark SmoothStyle was specifically designed to straighten and smooth hair through heated comb technology, delivering healthy and voluminous end results. The styler also comes with Wet Hair mode so you can quickly style wet hair with minimal heat damage.

Best Christmas Gift ideas: Under AU$200

Kindle (2024 release): was AU$199 now AU$167 at Amazon Save AU$32

If you're in the market for a Kindle but don't know where to start, this new model is the perfect first e-reader. Designed as the lightest and most compact Kindle, it has a 300ppi high-res display screen, measuring 6 inches. It also has 16GB of storage space for housing thousands of your favourite e-books.

Lefant Robot Vacuum: was AU$399.99 now AU$159.90 at Amazon Save AU$240.09

A robovac for less than AU$200? What a bargain. This extremely affordable model from Lefant is currently 60% off, so giving the gift of automated floor cleaning is within reach. It has six different cleaning modes, controlled via its app and auto-charging efficiency, meaning it'll take a break to recharge when it needs to.

Best Christmas Gift ideas: Under AU$300

Shark FlexBreeze Fan with InstaCool Misting Attachment: was AU$399 now AU$298 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$101

This new product in Shark's arsenal has been discounted at JB Hi-Fi, just months after its release. Our friends at TechRadar gave it a glowing 4.5 stars in their review, as it's super versatile and can be used virtually anywhere thanks to its completely detachable head. It's also super quiet, cordless and rechargeable, with a single charge lasting up to 24 hours. Plus, this model comes with a speciality misting attachment that reduces air temperature by 5 degrees, making it a perfect present for summer.

Ninja Creami (NC300): was AU$399 now AU$269 at The Good Guys Save AU$130

Slashing AU$130 off RRP, this Good Guys deal on the famous Ninja Creami is hard to pass up, especially as we head into the Aussie summer. With a multitude of customisation options, your giftee will love creating their own ice creams, sorbets, smoothie bowls and more with this nifty machine.