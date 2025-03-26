Save $800 on Sony’s sensational Mini-LED TV during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
One of our favorite mid-range TVs just crashed in price
I have a deep appreciation for Sony TVs, but it’s no secret that they’re sometimes priced at a premium compared to their competitors — perhaps due to the brand’s reputation for quality and consistency. This dynamic makes it all the more enticing when a Sony TV goes on sale, and as luck would have it, that just happened.
Right now, the 65-inch Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV is just $1,198 at Amazon as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. We recently reviewed this TV and walked away impressed, and now that $800 has been slashed from its price, I’m sounding the alarm.
Here’s why this is a can’t-miss deal.
The Sony Bravia 7 is a superb mid-range Mini-LED TV with a bevy of built-in benefits, including quantum dot-color, Google TV smart features, Dolby Vision support and exceptional out-of-the-box picture accuracy. It's not quite as powerful a gaming machine as higher-end TVs, but it's a great pick for those shopping for a bright, punchy TV backed by Sony engineering.
Like all Mini-LED TVs, the Bravia 7 leverages super-small backlights for a bright picture with refined contrast control. If you’re planning on placing your next TV in a room that gets a decent amount of sunlight, the Bravia 7 is a great pick. We clocked its peak brightness at over 1,300 nits — among the brightest in its class.
Picture purists will appreciate the Bravia 7’s excellent out-of-the-box accuracy, as well as Sony’s celebrated image processing, which does a terrific job of upscaling sub-4K movies and shows.
Gamers, on the other hand, may want to temper their expectations. The Bravia 7 is a good fit for casual gaming, but its comparatively high input lag (and its meager pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs) make it a tough sell for dedicated gamers.
That said, if all you’re hoping to get is a bright, colorful TV with an accurate presentation, the Bravia 7 is among the best in the mid-range LED class. I highly recommend taking advantage of this $800 discount, as it elevates an already-stellar TV even further.
