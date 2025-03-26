Save $800 on Sony’s sensational Mini-LED TV during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Deals
One of our favorite mid-range TVs just crashed in price

I have a deep appreciation for Sony TVs, but it’s no secret that they’re sometimes priced at a premium compared to their competitors — perhaps due to the brand’s reputation for quality and consistency. This dynamic makes it all the more enticing when a Sony TV goes on sale, and as luck would have it, that just happened.

Right now, the 65-inch Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV is just $1,198 at Amazon as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. We recently reviewed this TV and walked away impressed, and now that $800 has been slashed from its price, I’m sounding the alarm.

Here’s why this is a can’t-miss deal.

Sony 65" Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV
Sony 65" Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV: was $1,999 now $1,199 at Amazon

The Sony Bravia 7 is a superb mid-range Mini-LED TV with a bevy of built-in benefits, including quantum dot-color, Google TV smart features, Dolby Vision support and exceptional out-of-the-box picture accuracy. It's not quite as powerful a gaming machine as higher-end TVs, but it's a great pick for those shopping for a bright, punchy TV backed by Sony engineering.

View Deal

Like all Mini-LED TVs, the Bravia 7 leverages super-small backlights for a bright picture with refined contrast control. If you’re planning on placing your next TV in a room that gets a decent amount of sunlight, the Bravia 7 is a great pick. We clocked its peak brightness at over 1,300 nits — among the brightest in its class.

Picture purists will appreciate the Bravia 7’s excellent out-of-the-box accuracy, as well as Sony’s celebrated image processing, which does a terrific job of upscaling sub-4K movies and shows.

Sony’s celebrated image processing does a terrific job of upscaling sub-4K movies and shows.

Gamers, on the other hand, may want to temper their expectations. The Bravia 7 is a good fit for casual gaming, but its comparatively high input lag (and its meager pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs) make it a tough sell for dedicated gamers.

That said, if all you’re hoping to get is a bright, colorful TV with an accurate presentation, the Bravia 7 is among the best in the mid-range LED class. I highly recommend taking advantage of this $800 discount, as it elevates an already-stellar TV even further.

Michael Desjardin
Michael Desjardin
Senior Editor, TV

Michael Desjardin is a Senior Editor for TVs at Tom's Guide. He's been testing and tinkering with TVs professionally for over a decade, previously for Reviewed and USA Today. Michael graduated from Emerson College where he studied media production and screenwriting. He loves cooking, zoning out to ambient music, and getting way too invested in the Red Sox. He considers himself living proof that TV doesn't necessarily rot your brain.

