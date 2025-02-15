Quick! Sony Presidents' Day sale takes up to $60 off a year of PlayStation Plus

Presidents' Day sales are here — and Sony is offering a rare deal on PlayStation Plus subscriptions to celebrate, making it easier than ever to check out the best PS5 games for less.

From now until February 24, you can snag a 12-month subscription to Sony's Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus tiers for $99 at the PlayStation store. That's a savings of $35 for the Extra tier or $60 for the Premium tier. Let's get the bad news right out of the way first: Only new and returning subscribers can get in on the savings. Unfortunately, existing PlayStation Plus users won't be able to extend their subscription at the discounted rate. While disappointing, it's not wholly unexpected as Sony has pulled this move in the past.

That being said, it's still a sizable discount if you're on the fence about trying out PlayStation Plus or are looking to renew your subscription. And if the Switch is more your speed, we've also rounded up all the best Presidents' Day Nintendo Switch deals for even more ways to save.

PlayStation Plus: up to 37% off @ PlayStation Store

As part of its Presidents' Day sales event, Sony is slicing up to 37% off certain annual PlayStation Plus subscriptions. This deal drops a 12-month Extra membership to $99 (was $134). Meanwhile, 12 months of Premium is now $99 (was $159). These discounts are only available to new and returning PlayStation Plus members.

This offer is only available in North America and select European countries. If you’re not sure which PlayStation tier is right for you, we’ve got a handy Essential vs Extra vs Premium guide.

The basic tier Essential ($79.99/year), which has been left out of the promotion, gives you access to online play, cloud storage and a rotating selection of monthly games. If you opt in for PlayStation Plus Extra, you get all that alongside access to a larger library of PS5 and PS4 games, such as God of War Ragnarok and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Finally, PlayStation Plus Premium includes all of the above and throws in a selection of classic games from the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP. You'll also get access to several "time-limited game trials," letting you sample a selection of games for up to two hours before you decide whether to buy it.

Usually, we recommend Extra as the best value for money, but with Premium now being offered at the same price for an annual subscription, you might as well go with the higher tier. Also, if you have an ongoing Essential membership, Sony is offering you the chance to upgrade to another tier at a discount rate. Just make sure you switch off auto-renewal, otherwise, you will be automatically billed for the higher tier when your current PlayStation Plus subscription ends.

PlayStation Plus deals are few and far between, and this is one of the best deals on a 12-month subscription we've seen since Black Friday, making this an easy recommendation.