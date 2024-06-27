Huge Gymshark sale just went live — save up to 60% with my top 5 picks starting from $9

I, like many other fitness fanatics, am a Gymshark obsessive. And now that the Gymshark Sale 2024 has launched, I'm joining the masses in scouring the best deals on fitness gear.

Whether you're looking for the best sports bras or best leggings, you can save up to 60% in this mega Gymshark summer sale for a limited time. I recommend shopping fast because the best collections are bound to sell out quickly.

This is my second year covering Gymshark deals and I like to think I can pick some absolute steals worth buying. For example, you can stock up on gym socks for just $9 at Gymshark.

If you're not a brand purist and like to mix up your fitness gear, Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section is a great place to shop, and keep a look out for the Amazon Prime Day preview sale with deals from $22 as Prime Day approaches for another year.

Best Gymshark deals

Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Shorts: was $40 now $20 @ Gymshark

One of the most popular pairs of shorts out there, you can save 50% during the summer sale on the 2.0 shorts. I have a pair and they're perfect for weightlifting, running and everything in between.

Gymshark Ruched Strappy Sports Bra: was $30 now $15 @ Gymshark

Designed to be lightweight and breathable, working up a sweat isn't a problem with comfy cups and supportive straps to keep you in check.

Gymshark Every Day Seamless Leggings: was $38 now $19 @ Gymshark

Gymshark leggings are rated some of the best gym leggings you can buy, and at just $19, this top-rated pair is a complete steal in our opinion.

Gymshark Oversized T-Shirt: was $26 now $13 @ Gymshark

Gymshark tee for just $13? Count us in. Stock up on your essentials with this soft cotton addition that works as casual athletic wear and workout gear.

Gymshark Midi Socks (3-pack): was $16 now $9 @ Gymshark

I live in these socks and will be stocking up during the Gymshark sales. Perfect for any gym workout and daily wear, they're durable, super soft and breathable.

FAQs

Does Gymshark have holiday sales? Gymshark put on a huge yearly summer sale which allows you to shop a whopping 60% off everything on the website. It starts on June 27, 2024, and the end date is yet to be determined. Top items sell out fast, so we recommend checking the launch times in your location to help you access the best discounts.