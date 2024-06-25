Summer finds in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section — 11 picks I'd buy from $9

Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section is the perfect place to stock up on high-quality summer activewear. Whether you're running under the sun or cooling off with a yoga class, Lululemon has some of the best items you'll find on the web.

Right now you can get the Blissfeel 2 running shoes from $59 at Lululemon. This simple running shoe is affordable and great for easy miles. Plus, the Cotton-Blend Poplin High-Rise 4" Shorts are on sale from $49 at Lululemon. These super-cute shorts are lightweight, wick sweat and dry fast, making them ideal in warm weather.

Best Lululemon Picks

LululCotton Terry Sweatband: was $14 now $9 @ Lululemon

This Cotton Terry Sweatband is down to just $9 right now. It's designed to keep sweat from dripping in your eyes, whether you're on the tennis court or playing pickleball (we won't judge.) Reviewers love that this washes and dries well after a sweaty workout.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Canvas: was $38 now $29 @ Lululemon

Keep all your essential close by and secure with the help of this belt bag that includes several interior pockets and an outside zipper. Perfect for simply heading out of the house or your next big adventure, you can wear the bag around your waist or as a stylish crossbody bag.

Lululemon Zeroed In Tank: was $48 now from $29 @ Lululemon

Great for both workouts and casual wear, this Lululemon Tank is now available from $29. It features a classic fit, has four-way stretch and is super soft. Reviewers also liked that its long cut keeps you covered up, even when you're stretching or lifting weights.

Lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra: was $58 now $29 @ Lululemon

Yoga-lovers, this one is for you! The one shoulder, asymmetrical bra/top is buttery soft and ideal for striking a (yoga) pose. It comes in a variety of additional colors that are also on sale for nearly half of the original price.

Lululemon License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $88 now $39 @ Lululemon

Specifically designed for intense training, this sweat-wicking long sleeve will allow you to work out comfortably thanks to its relaxed top that won't stick to sweaty skin. It's also quick-drying so no need to worry about sweat stains post-workout.

Lululemon Wundermost Nulu Sleeveless Bodysuit: was $68 now from $49 @ Lululemon

This iconic Nulu Bodysuit is available for a great price. Featuring incredibly soft fabric that's stretchy and snug, this bodysuit looks great with just about anything. It's also lightweight, sweat wicking and quick drying.

Lululemon Cotton-Blend Poplin High-Rise Short 4": was $88 now from $49 @ Lululemon

The Lululemon Poplin High-Rise 4" Shorts are now available from $49. Designed for casual wear, they're lightweight and comfortable. They also wick moisture and dry fast, so no need to worry about wearing them in hot weather.

Lululemon Steady State Short 5": was $78 now $59 @ Lululemon

Comfort is at the core of these classic shorts designed with flexibility in mind. The lightweight fabric make them great to wear at home or on the go. Available in a variety of different colors, there are only a few pairs left of these relaxed-fit shorts.

Lululemon Steady State Crew: was $98 now $69 @ Lululemon

You can't beat a classic crew sweater, and this one is not only significantly cheaper than usual, but it's also nice and relaxed. Pair it with some joggers for your rest day, or wear jeans and head out.

Lululemon Swift Speed High-Rise Tight: was $128 now $69 @ Lululemon

For outdoor runners, the Swift Speed leggings are a worthy investment. The thicker fabric provides a compressive fit to prevent the waist from rolling down. There’s both a built-in drop pocket on the sides and a zippered back pocket to keep essentials on hand without the hassle of having to worry about a belt bag. But our favorite part? The bottom half of the legs are adorned with a subtle, reflective pattern for greater visibility when working out in low-light areas.

Lululemon Align Asymmetrical-Waist Pant: was $118 now $79 @ Lululemon

These ultra soft leggings are perfect for low impact workouts or just when you want to feel extra comfortable. The popular leggings feature a stylish asymmetrical waist that will add some flair to any outfit. Available in a few other hues like navy and black, the leggings are mid-rise in the front and high-rise in the back so you'll get comfortable coverage.