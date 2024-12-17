Oprah’s Favorite Things 2024 are discounted on Amazon — 11 gifts I’m adding to my cart now

In the mood for some holiday cheer? I have something that might do the trick. Many items from Oprah's Favorite Things List are now discounted on Amazon! If you're not familiar with the "List," it's essentially an annual gift guide featuring some of the best products of the season — all of which have Oprah's formal stamp of approval.

Whether you're shopping for a tech-savvy friend or your favorite fashionista, Oprah's list has tons of great gifts for everyone in your life. And while it's no surprise there are several items that require a bit of a splurge, I've gone ahead and gathered the gifts that feature a delectable discount. It' a win win for everyone!

If you're hoping to receive these items in time for the holidays, you'll want to act fast. Most of the gifts below will arrive by Christmas, but you'll need to place your order ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite discounted gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things List. Happy shopping!

Best gift ideas

Dearfoams Fuzzy Fluffy Memory Foam Slipper: was $44 now $30 at Amazon Who doesn't love to receive a cozy pair of slippers? These slippers feature unmatched comfort and chic style whether you're dashing out the door or relaxing at home. Plus, at $30 they're a total steal. If they're good enough for Oprah, they're good enough for me!

WanderFull Original HydroBag: was $79 now $63 at Amazon Stay hydrated and carry your belongings in style with the Hydrobag that features a pouch for your water. It's made durable vegan leather fabric, ensuring your items stay dry and safe. It also includes two straps — a short vegan leather chain for a handbag look and a long, vegan leather trim strap for crossbody wear.

LitFlask Smart Water Bottle with Premium Bluetooth Speaker: $99 at Amazon Although this item isn't currently on sale, we just had to include it. Not only is this a premium 20 oz insulated stainless steel water bottle, it's also a Bluetooth speaker. LitFlask seamlessly merges hydration, powerful sound and portable charging into a sleek, durable design. Perfect for someone with an active lifestyle, it also features a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, an LED light and a convenient carry handle. It's a great gift option under $100.

Cozy Earth Soft Woven Long Sleeve Pajama Set: was $230 now $161 at Amazon This pajama set is coziness and luxury wrapped into one stylish sleep set. Crafted from a blend of Rayon and Tencel, these pajamas features a relaxed fit and exceptionally soft finish. They're also machine washable and have an adjustable waist. You'll definitely want to wear these for more than just bedtime. (Warning: these may not arrive in time for Christmas, but they're still an excellent purchase).

Beats Studio Pro X Kim Kardashian: was $349 now $169 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro X Kim Kardashian are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). Plus, they feature a fancy "moon" skin shade color option chosen by TV personality Kim Kardashian. They're rarely on sale, so if you're interested in this color, then now is the time to grab a pair.

Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker: was $249 now $216 at Amazon The Ninja 11-in-1 Frozen Treat Maker is a go-to for whipping up ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen drinks, and more. Designed with two XL family-size pint containers, it’s perfect for sharing with the whole family. Its versatile features also make it easy to create creamy, customizable treats right at home, giving you endless possibilities for frozen desserts made just the way you like them.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Amazon Sometimes you don't want to block out all the noise around you — and that's when open earbuds like this come into play. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds sound great and come with spatial audio support. You also get a very comfortable fit that won't fall out of your ears and a strong 7.5 hours of battery life.

GreenPan Nova Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set: was $299 now $239 at Amazon The perfect starter cookware set, this collection of five pots and pans is PFAS-free, comes with lids, a large spoon, and a spatula. It will have anyone cooking in no time! And thanks to the nonstick formula, very little oil is needed. It's great for all cooktops including induction, gas, electric, halogen or ceramic.