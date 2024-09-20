Not a typo! This solar power bank is just $26 right now and 90% off

As a deals writer, it's not often that a discount can truly surprise me. But after seeing a product that landed a spot on our list of best power banks and portable chargers with an epic 90% off its original price, you can certainly say I'm speechless (another thing that rarely happens).

Typically priced at $299, the Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank is currently on sale at Amazon for just $26. That's a whopping $273 off. While we're not quite sure why Amazon so deeply discounted this solar-powered charger, savings this massive make it worth ignoring the question altogether. (That and the fact that it has over 7,000 5-star reviews on Amazon).

Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank: was $299 now $26 @ Amazon

90% off! If you're looking for a solar charger, the Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank is one of the best portable chargers we've tested. It features an integrated solar panel to charge its massive 42,800 mAh battery. Its rugged design also makes it the ultimate portable charger of choice among survivalists who don't have access to an outlet for long stretches of time. Note: It's not the fastest charger we've tested, but we love that it can charge itself with nothing more than sun power. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

The device is compatible with all USB devices, such as smartphones and tablets. Plus, its super battery life allows you to eliminate anxiety and worries around your devices dying. Now, you can charge up anytime and anywhere.

The extremely durable solar power bank can work in extreme environments and is chemical-resistant, heat-resistant and has super surface hardness, high elasticity and toughness. It's also waterproof, drop-proof and dust-proof, and boasts more than 1600+ charging life cycles, making it one of the most reliable products on the market.

Although savings this massive could almost make one skeptical of buying the solar power bank, we've tested it out and can confidently recommend it due to the fact that it can charge itself with nothing more than sun power. In fact, we consider it the ultimate portable charger of choice when one doesn't have access to an outlet for long stretches of time. For example, it's ideal for campers or survivalist who go off the grid.

If you've had your eye on the the Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank at $299, snatching it up at $26 is no-brainer, as this deal almost seems too good to be true. Our recommendation: go for it while the offer still stands!