Nike's Bring the Heat sale is offering up to 50% off! Here are my 7 favorite items to shop

As temperatures rise and summer draws near, Nike's Bring the Heat Summer Sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your wardrobe for the sizzling season. The epic sale offers an additional 25% off already discounted sneakers and fitness apparel by using the code "CHILL25" at checkout.

The Nike summer sale has a vast selection of unbeatable deals to explore. To help you get started, I've highlighted some must-have staples to keep you cool and stylish this summer. From nearly 50% off the popular Nike Air Max 270 to $30 off the Women's Jordan Sophia Slides, you can't go wrong with these items that are sure to elevate your fitness game. 

Below I've rounded up seven of the best Nike deals you can get right now. Be sure to apply the code "CHILL25" at check out to score up to 50% off. 

Best Nike deals

Nike Primary Dri-FIT Versatile Tank (Men's): was $55 now $28 @ Nike

Keep cool this summer with the sweat-wicking tank that you'll want to wear for each and every work out. Running, spinning, lifting and stretching has nothing on the soft and comfortable tank designed with armpit ventilation in mind. 

Nike Interact Run (Men's): was $85 now $44 @ Nike

These highly-rated running shoes, featuring Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper, are $40 off and still available in every size and several colors. This style also features a waffle outsole crafted from recycled Nike materials to fit the overall shoe's ethos of extending its lifecycle. The scannable QR code on the tongue provides even more insights on how to recycle or donate these when they've inevitably run their course or help with repairs in the interim.

Nike Sportswear Cropped T-Shirt (Women's): was $40 now $26 @ Nike

Revamp your summer style by adding this cropped t-shirt to your wardrobe. The soft shirt pairs effortlessly with your favorite workout shorts and leggings. You can also wear it with jeans or cargo pants for a cute and casual look. 

Nike Free Run 2018 (Women's): was $100 now $61 @ Nike

In this iteration of Nike's Free Run shoes (which are nearly 40% off), you'll likely notice a more adaptive fit thanks to a stretchy, breathable upper material that hugs your foot for extra comfort. Many note they went up half a size for a better fit. The men's shoe is on sale for $70.

Nike Therma Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Pants (Men's): was $65 now $36 @ Nike

Although these fitness pants are designed with cooler weather in mind, they are still a great addition to your fitness apparel collection. Ideal for cool mornings at the gym or on the track, the flexible fleece pant gives your plenty of room to stretch and squat. They're also the perfect lounging pant thanks to their warm and cozy lining.  

Nike Air Max 270 (Men's): was $160 now $86 @ Nike

You can't beat the nearly half off deal on this popular sneaker.  They offer the perfect combination of comfort, style and support. They're lightweight and flexible with a foam midsole and stretchy inner sleeve.

Jordan Sophia Slides (Women's): was $85 now $55 @ Nike

Everyone loves a simple slide sandal for the summer — and this pair is not only a great deal but they're designed with a plush criss-cross strap and air cushioning that will make you feel like you're walking on a cloud. The luxe slides are a must for your wardrobe. 

