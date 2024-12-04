Massive Nike Cyber Week sale — 11 deals I recommend on sneakers and apparel

Now that Cyber Monday deals are behind us, retailers are turning their eye to Cyber Week. One of the biggest Cyber Week sales right now comes from Nike.

Currently, there are over 1,000 Nike items on sale for Cyber Week. Even better, you can use coupon code "CYBER" to save an extra 30% off. The sale includes discounts on some of the best Nike running shoes and athletic apparel we've tested. Ready to lace up? Here are some of my favorite deals below. Also, make sure to check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes for more ways to save.

Best Nike deals for men

Nike Solo Swoosh Fleece Hoodie: was $60 now $42 at nike The Swoosh Fleece Hoodie is an elevated basic with premium details. The brushed fleece interior provides serious comfort while strategic ribbing at the cuffs and hem keeps warmth locked in. The clean embroidered logo adds just enough branding, and the roomy fit through shoulders and chest ensures easy movement. Note: Use coupon "CYBER" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Run Swift 3: was $80 now $56 at nike Save 30% off the nifty Swift 3 road running shoes, which feature a durable, comfortable design and soft foam cushioning to give you plenty of support. Breathable mesh keeps air moving through with every stride, and the grippy grooves on the outsole combine flexibility with sure-footed security. Note: Use coupon "CYBER" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Juniper Trail 3: was $90 now $63 at nike The Juniper Trail 3 trail running shoes were born for the great outdoors. The Nike Trail ATC outsole is constructed with an all-terrain compound that's even grippy on wet surfaces, while the full-length foam midsole gives you a cushy ride from start to finish. Note: Use coupon "CYBER" at checkout to get this price.

Nike React SFB Carbon Low: was $145 now $101 at nike The tough-as-nails React SFB Carbon Low combine the support and traction of a tactical boot with the ergonomics of an ultrarugged shoe. The full-length carbon plate helps to optimize each and every stride, with an aggressive tread underfoot to keep you stable when the terrain gets gnarly. Note: Use coupon "CYBER" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Invincible 3: was $180 now $126 at nike Save 30% off the egotistically named Nike Invincible 3, which provides superhuman cushioning under the heel for maximum comfort during your daily runs. The breathable Flyknit upper gives you a secure fit with zero bulk, and the wider/taller ZoomX foam midsole improves upon the last model with a sleeker, more comfortable design. Note: Use coupon "CYBER" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Ultrafly: was $260 now $182 at nike The Nike Ultrafly trail running shoes feature a carbon Flyplate underfoot for a springy return and a sticky Vibram Megagrip outsole that’ll give you sure footing on challenging climbs and descents. In short, this top-rated trail racing shoe can tackle just about any terrain you can throw at it. Note: Use coupon "CYBER" at checkout to get this price.

Best Nike deals for women

Nike Phoenix Fleece Sweatshirt: was $70 now $49 at nike The stylish-yet-comfortable oversized fit of the Phoenix Sweatshirt makes it casual enough to wear around the house, yet elevated enough to wear out and about. The trend-right sweatshirt combines loungewear comfort with structured style. Note: Use coupon "CYBER" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Journey Run: was $90 now $63 at nike Relish every step of the journey with the Nike Journey Run road running shoes, which were designed to pound the pavement with aplomb. Available in 12 different colors, you get plenty of cushioning under the heel to keep you bouncy right up until the last mile, with soft touch points in the tongue and collar to keep chafing at bay. Right now, you'll find them for 30% off. Note: Use coupon "CYBER" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Pegasus 41: was $140 now $98 at nike The Nike Pegasus 41 features an upgraded mesh upper designed to be even more breathable than previous models. The ReactX foam midsole is complemented by Air Zoom cushioning in the heel for an awesomely energized ride. (In fact, they're tested to be 13% more responsive than older React technology.) Note: Use coupon "CYBER" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Pegasus Trail 5 Gore-Tex: was $170 now $119 at nike The Nike Pegasus Trail 5 Gore-Tex shoes come with winterized, waterproof protection to help you tackle even the wettest of wintry weather. The waterproof Gore-Tex upper and 3D print toe cap keep your feet dry up top, with Nike's all-terrain Trail ATC outsole down below to give you great grip when things get slippery. Note: Use coupon "CYBER" at checkout to get this price.