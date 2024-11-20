Newegg Black Friday sale is live — save up to 50% on gaming laptops, monitors, GPUs and more
Discounts on RTX 40 series gaming laptops? Yes, please
Is there any better way to kick off Black Friday deals than a wealth of gaming sales? That's what Newegg is going for, and it has everything from laptops with RTX 40 series GPUs to 4K gaming monitors with amazing discounts on offer.
Plenty of these deals deliver eye-catching value, such as the Asus TUF Gaming F17 with an RTX 4070 with a $400 price cut and the 38-inch Asus ROG Swift 4K gaming monitor that's now under $500. Better yet, there's plenty more where that came from.
As an avid gamer myself, looking out for the best in tech, these are prices I'm willing to fork over. Scroll on through to check out the best Newegg Black Friday deals you can grab right now, and remember, check for discount codes to save extra.
Newegg Black Friday deals
All ready to go for your gaming needs, this compact 15-inch laptop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, Intel Core i9 13th Gen 13900H CPU, and a 144Hz refresh rate, which will offer fast, fluid PC gameplay.
With an RTX 4070 GPU on board, a sizeable 16-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and 16GB of RAM with a 1TB SSD, the MSI Sword 16 HX is a laptop that's worth its weight in, well, games. Not bad at all for with a $350 discount.
A 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 GPU and a $400 price cut? That's a great recipe for saving big. Expect an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. If you're after big-screen gaming on the move, this is a good bet.
If you're after a cheap and cheerful gaming PC, this AOACE desktop will do the trick. While it's a little behind the times in terms of CPU (12th Gen Intel Core i5), it still boasts an RTX 4060, 32GB of RAM and a 6-ARGB fan system to keep things cool.
For those after more than enough power to handle the latest games, this iBUYPOWER Y60 should be your top choice (especially with that discount). With an Intel Core i9 CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, this won't disappoint.
A beast of a machine, this ABS Tempest Aqua ticks all the right boxes when it comes to power and style. Expect a Intel Core i9 14900KF CPU, Gigabyte RTX 4080 Super, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB SSD. Throw any game or app at this and it will brush it off without a sweat.
The ASRock Phantom Gaming monitor is as swish as it is curved, boasting a 34-inch 2K (3440 x 1440) display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, along with AMD FreeSync to top it all off.
This 4K 38-inch Asus gaming monitor is perfect for gamers who want a monitor that's bigger than 32 inches but smaller than 45. And it packs the goods too thanks to its 4K resolution, fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, and compatibility with AMD and Nvidia's respective frame-boosting technologies.
The Acer Nitro KG271U is a relatively small yet mighty gaming monitor sitting at 27 inches, which is great for those who don't want screens taking over their desks. With 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.5m response time, this is great for competitive play.
Nabbing a RGB-filled gaming keyboard (numpad included) for under $40 is a great deal, especially with this SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard. With IP32 water resistance, 10-zone RGB illumination, and Whisper Quiet Gaming Switches, this is a bargain.
It isn't surprising this popular gaming mouse to get a discount, but for $91? It's worth grabbing. Feature-packed, sleek, and comfortable, there's a reason it's frequently seen at esports events worldwide.
Despite its age, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is still one of the best gaming mice ever made, and the wireless model makes it cord-free. A great option that goes beyond just gaming, expect a high-quality sensor, ergonomic design, and inventive scroll-wheel options. Even a $15 price cut is worth it.
If you're on the market for a commendable CPU, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X should do the trick, especially when it's this low. This 105W desktop processor offers a Zen 4 6-Core at 4.7 GHz.
Prefer something even more affordable? That's where the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X comes in. It offers an 8-core, 65-W chip with 3.4 GHz.
The power of 14th Gen Intel with over $150 off. The i9-14900K offers 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores) and 32 threads, up to 6 GHz unlocked, Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Frequency, and PCIe 5.0 & 4.0 support. Plus, DDR4 and DDR5 Memory support.
To get onboard next-gen PC gaming, sporting an RTX 4060 Ti 3X GPU with 8GB VRAM is a great start, especially when you can grab it for under $400.
If you're after a step up in GPU power, the MSI Shadow Geforce RTX 4070 Ti Super will get you there. With 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, boost clock 2640 MHz, and 8448 Cores CUDA Cores, prepare for this to last you a while.
Nvidia isn't the only GPU that offers incredible graphics power, and this Gigabyte Radeon RX 7800 XT proves it. Expect a 16GB GDDR6 VRAM, a Windforce cooling system, RGB fusion, and even a metal backplate for protection.
I'm a big fan of the gaming laptops and monitors on offer, especially when it comes to grabbing a 38-inch gaming monitor from Asus. Of course, if you're after more specific gaming deals, check out these epic Black Friday deals on Dell and Alienware.
For even more up-to-date sales that are worth keeping on your radar (or just immediately buying, of course), our Black Friday live blog has you covered.
