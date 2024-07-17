My favorite 15 Amazon Prime Day deals will save you $2,980

Prime Day is here, and I’m committed to bringing you the best deals. If you only have time for the best of the best, here are my recommendations to refresh your entertainment center, smart home, wardrobe and more. Now’s the time to shop these deals, because they’re hitting record low prices that’ll save you a ton.

My top recommendation is the Amazon LG C3 4K OLED TV on sale from $846. The LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs out there and after a discount of this size, it’s a steal. The 42-inch model for $846 is the lowest price I’ve ever seen. Just hurry, as it’s been coming in and out of stock and might not stick around much longer.

Keep scrolling to see the deals that’ll save you big bucks. Plus, stay tuned to our Prime Day live coverage.

Best sales now

Boost Infinite: $0.01 iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 for free when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 T-shirt: was $25 now from $11 @ Amazon

Save big on one of the most popular men's activewear t-shirts on Amazon. The UA Tech tee is quick-drying and super soft, wicking sweat during workouts and using a 4-way stretch construction to help you move freely. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platformed and fun-to-wear slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree comfort. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price! Just make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.

Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort: was $60 now $42 @ Amazon

The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort sneakers are 30% off at Amazon right now. These sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Blink Outdoor 4 (5-pack): was $399 now $159 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the more popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. You don't need to worry about wires with the Blink Outdoor 4, and it promises up to years of battery life, so it'll keep tabs on what's going around your home for a long time. The bundle also includes one Sync Module, ten AA lithium batteries and five mounting kits, so you get everything you need to get going.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $168 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This deal is on the new model with USB-C.

Echo Show 15 bundle with remote and rotating wall mount: was $309 now $244 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 15 is a 15.6-inch smart display with Alexa and Fire TV functionality built in. It’s also the only smart display you can mount to your wall and control with any Fire TV remote. It comes with helpful widgets for seeing useful information at a glance and you can even set up different profiles for each member of your household.

Oura Ring Gen 3: was $349 now $282 @ Amazon

The third-generation Oura Ring brings sleep and stress monitoring, activity and period tracking, and heart rate readings to your fingers. You'll need an Oura membership for $5.99/month too, but the amount you save with this discount almost covers the first year's fees. You can now save $67 on this top-tier tracker.

Nectar: was $499 now $359 @ Amazon

Our favorite mattress is on sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the price. We found it very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam), and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Note: Nectar offers the same price, and we recommend buying directly from Nectar as you'll usually get better support from the manufacturer as well as the option to bundle a discounted bedding set.

Price check: from $499 @ Nectar

Aoxum 7 Pieces Patio Furniture Set with Fire Pit Table: was $899 now $664 @ Amazon

Wow your guests with this extra comfy, 7-piece patio furniture set that includes 5 chairs, (two include a left or right armrest), a tempered glass coffee table and an electronic ignition fire pit table. The fire pit has a heating capacity of 60,000 BTU and includes a handy storage area for all your outside essentials. The unit comes with a waterproof sofa and firepit cover.