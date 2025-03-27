Most of the Amazon Big Spring Sale is hype — here's 11 deals I actually recommend
The only deals worth checking out
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is now in its third day and I've yet to buy anything substantial. Yes, there are some good deals to be had, but the vast majority are — I hate to say it — bad.
To be fair, Amazon didn't promote its Spring Sale as a Prime Day alternative. Instead it's a mish-mash of clearance, spring, and winter deals unnecessarily stretched into a 7-day event. Fortunately, there are some noteworthy deals that are at or near record price lows. So you can shop the entire Spring Sale at Amazon or check out my top picks below. (Any sales you've taken advantage of? Let us know in the comments!)
Best Amazon spring sale deals
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. For instance, the women's Adidas Logo Tanktop (pictured) is now 58% off on Amazon and is available in a variety of colors.
Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
My favorite Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, so I'm a little shocked that so many Lego sets are on sale now for the spring. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets. However, I'm seeing the biggest savings on the Lego Botanical line with deals from $8.
A bunch of us here at Tom's Guide own this charger and love it. Sure, it tends to go on sale often and we recommend it each time because it's so light, portable, and convenient. It's just a $1 shy of its all-time price low right now and an amazing buy if you find yourself running out of juice when you're out or just want peace of mind when traveling.
CRZ Yoga sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon
Often compared to Lululemon, CRZ Yoga offers premium athletic apparel that's stylish and fits well. This is their biggest apparel sale I've seen outside of Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Additionally, prices start from $15, which is the cheapest I've seen so far this year. That said, the majority of deals are for women's apparel, deals on men's apparel is limited with prices from $22.
Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Amazon
Show your feet some love this spring with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $15. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more. This sale is on par with the Crocs deals I see during bigger retail holidays.
Yeti sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon
Amazon has deals on Yeti cups, coolers, ice buckets and more starting from $17. You can even grab the Yeti Tundra 45 cooler on sale for $240. (If you don't see this price, try checking different colors).
Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon
No Amazon sale is complete without Alexa hardware discounts and the Big Spring Sale is no exception. These aren't the lowest prices I've seen on Amazon hardware, but there are plenty of great deals on Ring cameras and Kindles. There are dozens of Blink doorbell deals as well, but many of them have been considerably cheaper before.
Skechers: deals from $26 @ Amazon
It's true: Amazon has Skechers deals every day of the week. However, right now there's a wide variety of Skechers on sale — more so than I'm using to seeing on your typical weekday. Remember, prices will vary based on your choice of size and color.
Amazon's bestselling pillow has earned a worthy spot in our best pillow guide due to its simple, fuss-free, comfortable design suitable for all sleepers, including those prone to overheat. Made from down-alternative 100% polyester fiber, the Beckham Hotel Collection pillow mimics the plush comfort and support of natural down without the risk of any allergy-triggers. This is also our top value pillow for offering "5-star luxury within a tight budget."
Ninja appliances: deals from $69 @ Amazon
I own a Ninja coffee maker and a Ninja Combi multicooker. Both are easy to use and offer top-notch performance. All this to say that I'm a big Ninja appliance fan and right now Amazon has select Ninja kitchen appliances on sale from $69. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. For instance, you can get the Ninja Prestige Smart XL for $249 (pictured), which is $100 off and it's lowest price ever. In our Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven review, we were super impressed by its capacity, range of cooking functions, and intuitive, easy-to-use controls.
Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon
I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see this surge in Garmin deals this week. That said, Amazon has various models on sale from $99. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $149, it's lowest price ever.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
