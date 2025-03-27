Most of the Amazon Big Spring Sale is hype — here's 11 deals I actually recommend

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is now in its third day and I've yet to buy anything substantial. Yes, there are some good deals to be had, but the vast majority are — I hate to say it — bad.

To be fair, Amazon didn't promote its Spring Sale as a Prime Day alternative. Instead it's a mish-mash of clearance, spring, and winter deals unnecessarily stretched into a 7-day event. Fortunately, there are some noteworthy deals that are at or near record price lows. So you can shop the entire Spring Sale at Amazon or check out my top picks below. (Any sales you've taken advantage of? Let us know in the comments!)

Best Amazon spring sale deals

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

My favorite Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, so I'm a little shocked that so many Lego sets are on sale now for the spring. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets. However, I'm seeing the biggest savings on the Lego Botanical line with deals from $8.

Iniu 10,000 mAh Power Bank: was $24 now $15 at Amazon A bunch of us here at Tom's Guide own this charger and love it. Sure, it tends to go on sale often and we recommend it each time because it's so light, portable, and convenient. It's just a $1 shy of its all-time price low right now and an amazing buy if you find yourself running out of juice when you're out or just want peace of mind when traveling.

CRZ Yoga sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon

Often compared to Lululemon, CRZ Yoga offers premium athletic apparel that's stylish and fits well. This is their biggest apparel sale I've seen outside of Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Additionally, prices start from $15, which is the cheapest I've seen so far this year. That said, the majority of deals are for women's apparel, deals on men's apparel is limited with prices from $22.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this spring with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $15. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more. This sale is on par with the Crocs deals I see during bigger retail holidays.

Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon

No Amazon sale is complete without Alexa hardware discounts and the Big Spring Sale is no exception. These aren't the lowest prices I've seen on Amazon hardware, but there are plenty of great deals on Ring cameras and Kindles. There are dozens of Blink doorbell deals as well, but many of them have been considerably cheaper before.

Skechers: deals from $26 @ Amazon

It's true: Amazon has Skechers deals every day of the week. However, right now there's a wide variety of Skechers on sale — more so than I'm using to seeing on your typical weekday. Remember, prices will vary based on your choice of size and color.

Beckham Hotel Collection 2-Pack Pillow Set: was $79 now $45 at Amazon Amazon's bestselling pillow has earned a worthy spot in our best pillow guide due to its simple, fuss-free, comfortable design suitable for all sleepers, including those prone to overheat. Made from down-alternative 100% polyester fiber, the Beckham Hotel Collection pillow mimics the plush comfort and support of natural down without the risk of any allergy-triggers. This is also our top value pillow for offering "5-star luxury within a tight budget."

Ninja appliances: deals from $69 @ Amazon

I own a Ninja coffee maker and a Ninja Combi multicooker. Both are easy to use and offer top-notch performance. All this to say that I'm a big Ninja appliance fan and right now Amazon has select Ninja kitchen appliances on sale from $69. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. For instance, you can get the Ninja Prestige Smart XL for $249 (pictured), which is $100 off and it's lowest price ever. In our Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven review, we were super impressed by its capacity, range of cooking functions, and intuitive, easy-to-use controls.