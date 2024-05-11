Memorial Day deals just went live — 11 early sales to shop this weekend
Save big on Adidas, LG, Apple and more
One of the biggest retail holidays of the year is just a few weeks out. But you don't have to wait till May 27 to shop Memorial Day sales. Now that we're nearly halfway through the month, a wide variety of retailers have unveiled their official holiday deals.
Below I've rounded up 11 of the best early Memorial Day deals you can get. These sales include discounts on Google's new Pixel 8a, Adidas apparel, and even Apple's new iPad Pro M4. If you're wondering whether to shop now or wait for Memorial Day itself, the truth is it's unlikely these items will get significantly cheaper in the days to come. So enjoy these deals this weekend while they're in stock.
Quick links
- Adidas sale: deals from $7 @ Amazon
- Alexa devices: Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers from $19 @ Amazon
- Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
- iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
- Nespresso VertuoPlus: was $169 now $118 @ Amazon
- L.L.Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket: was $199 now $159 @ L.L. Bean
- Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon
- Google Pixel 8a w/ $100 GC: for $499 @ Best Buy
- Casper One Mattress: was $875 now $610 @ Casper
- MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $829 @ Amazon
- LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,396 @ Walmart
Best early Memorial Day deals
Adidas sale: deals from $7 @ Amazon
Give your workout apparel a major overhaul. Amazon is knocking up to 80% off select Adidas apparel for men and women. The sale includes shorts, t-shirts, leggings, spring jackets, and more. After discount, prices start as low as $7. As part of the sale, you can get the Adidas Men's Run It Shorts for $17 (pictured, was $30).
Amazon device sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
It may be a predictable sale, but props to Amazon for leading the Memorial Day deals charge. Right now, Amazon has a wide range of Alexa devices (Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, Kindles) on sale from $19. Note: Many of these devices will be cheaper on Prime Day, but if you can't wait till then — now is also an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon tech.
Price check: $19 @ Best Buy
Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode. It's part of a larger sale on Bose audio products.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.
Nespresso VertuoPlus: was $169 now $118 @ Amazon
This Nespresso VertuoPlus is one of our favorite coffee makers. It can make 5-ounce and 8-ounce cups of coffee as well as single and double espresso shots. You can make your coffee bold, mild, hot, or iced. It includes a 40-ounce water reservoir and a complimentary starter set of Nespresso capsules. In our Nespresso VertuoPlus review, we said it makes incredibly high quality coffee with a silky, smooth flourish. It's part of a larger Nespresso sale at Amazon with deals from $118.
Price check: $149 @ Target
L.L.Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket: was $199 now $159 @ L.L. Bean
This jacket is senior fitness writer Dan Bracaglia's favorite overall jacket. He recommends it because it weighs little, takes up minimal space, and it provides warmth and protection from the elements. Don't need the hood? The Hoodless Jacket is also on sale for $139.
Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon
The Blueair 311i Max can clean the air in a 929 square-foot living space in as little as 30 minutes. It features five cleaning modes (3 fan speeds, auto, and night mode). There are only two buttons to control everything, keeping things simple, but it also connects to the Blueair app so you can schedule its use and monitor the quality of your air remotely. CADR averages 250 and there's a child lock for peace of mind too. I've been using it since February and have found it especially useful during allergy season. It's also been great at removing micro-sized particles in my apartment as contractors renew apartments next to mine.
Google Pixel 8a: for $499 @ Best Buy
Free $100 gift card! There's no dollar-off discount, but Best Buy is bundling a free $100 Best Buy gift card with your Pixel 8a purchase. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a hands-on review we said it could very well be the budget phone to beat for the rest of 2024.
Casper One Mattress: was $875 now $610 @ Casper
The Casper One is the most affordable option in the reinvented Casper mattress range. It replaces the Casper Original, offering similar levels of contouring to gently hug your curves without sucking you down into the mattress. We're in the middle of testing the Casper One, but from what we've seen so far this is a great mattress in a box for people wanting a breathable, all-foam bed with a medium-firm feel and good pressure relief. Casper's new 30% off sale beats the discounts we saw during Black Friday, so we doubt this will be increased for Memorial Day. In other words, there's no need to wait on this one. After discount, you can get a twin for $610 (was $875) or a queen for $870 (was $1,245). It comes with a 100-night trial, 10-year limited warranty, and free shipping.
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $829 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
Price check: $849 @ Best Buy | $849 @ B&H
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,396 @ Walmart
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $1,496
55" for $1,796 (new low price!)
65" for $2,496
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.