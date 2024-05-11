Memorial Day deals just went live — 11 early sales to shop this weekend

One of the biggest retail holidays of the year is just a few weeks out. But you don't have to wait till May 27 to shop Memorial Day sales. Now that we're nearly halfway through the month, a wide variety of retailers have unveiled their official holiday deals.

Below I've rounded up 11 of the best early Memorial Day deals you can get. These sales include discounts on Google's new Pixel 8a, Adidas apparel, and even Apple's new iPad Pro M4. If you're wondering whether to shop now or wait for Memorial Day itself, the truth is it's unlikely these items will get significantly cheaper in the days to come. So enjoy these deals this weekend while they're in stock.

Best early Memorial Day deals

Adidas sale: deals from $7 @ Amazon

Give your workout apparel a major overhaul. Amazon is knocking up to 80% off select Adidas apparel for men and women. The sale includes shorts, t-shirts, leggings, spring jackets, and more. After discount, prices start as low as $7. As part of the sale, you can get the Adidas Men's Run It Shorts for $17 (pictured, was $30).

Amazon device sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

It may be a predictable sale, but props to Amazon for leading the Memorial Day deals charge. Right now, Amazon has a wide range of Alexa devices (Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, Kindles) on sale from $19. Note: Many of these devices will be cheaper on Prime Day, but if you can't wait till then — now is also an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon tech.

Price check: $19 @ Best Buy

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode. It's part of a larger sale on Bose audio products.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

The Blueair 311i Max can clean the air in a 929 square-foot living space in as little as 30 minutes. It features five cleaning modes (3 fan speeds, auto, and night mode). There are only two buttons to control everything, keeping things simple, but it also connects to the Blueair app so you can schedule its use and monitor the quality of your air remotely. CADR averages 250 and there's a child lock for peace of mind too. I've been using it since February and have found it especially useful during allergy season. It's also been great at removing micro-sized particles in my apartment as contractors renew apartments next to mine.

Google Pixel 8a: for $499 @ Best Buy

Free $100 gift card! There's no dollar-off discount, but Best Buy is bundling a free $100 Best Buy gift card with your Pixel 8a purchase. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a hands-on review we said it could very well be the budget phone to beat for the rest of 2024.